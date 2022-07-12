NWA outdoor briefs

Star photography follows program

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Tim Johnson with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will host a free program in the visitor center at 2 p.m. Sunday on viewing and photographing the Milky Way galaxy.

Photographers can test their new knowledge with Johnson during a nighttime photo outing at 9 p.m. July 30 at Steel Creek access and campground on the Buffalo National River. The night sky is dark at the river far from large cities and stars shine brightly.

For details call the park visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

College presents documentary

The documentary film "First River" about the effort to protect the Buffalo National River from dams will be shown at 6 p.m. July 26 at the south campus of North Arkansas Community College, 1515 Pioneer Drive in Harrison. The showing is in room M143. Buffalo River Partners is hosting the event. The 53-minute film is a production of the Ozark Society.

Range starts archery leagues

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will begin fall archery leagues starting Aug. 12. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.

Cash in on striper tags

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.