Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Former coach, Moeller, dies

Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan's coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines' program in 1990. The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit. Moeller bounced back in his personal and professional life, becoming tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals that same year. He went on to lead the Lions' linebackers and was their interim coach in 2000 after Bobby Ross quit midway through the season. Moeller was 4-3 as Detroit's interim coach and was perhaps a missed kick away from keeping his job. He was fired after Chicago's Paul Edinger made a 54-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to lift the Bears to victory in the regular-season finale, knocking the Lions out of playoff contention. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Moeller to be their defensive coordinator in 2001 and he later coached the Bears' linebackers for two seasons.

Barber died of heat stroke

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday. In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber's death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old's death, and the medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press. Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns in 2006 and '07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs in 2006.

Rice added to Broncos ownership

The Denver Broncos announced Monday morning that the Walton-Penner Ownership Group has added Condoleezza Rice as a minority owner. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better," Rob Walton (Bentonville) said in a statement. "Her unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization." Rice moved to the Denver area at age 12 and attended St. Mary's Academy (graduating at age 16 in 1971) and graduated from DU. "It is an honor to be part of this ownership group," Rice said. "Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity." Last month, the group led by Walton, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner agreed to purchase the Broncos for a world record price of $4.65 billion. Rice's connection with the Broncos ownership group is through Stanford; she was a professor at Stanford from 1981-87 and returned to the school in 2009. Greg and Carrie Penner earned graduate degrees from Stanford.

BASEBALL

Alonso to defend HR title

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby three consecutive times against a field that will also include Ronald Acuna Jr. The New York first baseman confirmed Monday he is one of eight participants in the competition Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Dave Jauss, who was the Mets' bench coach and is now a Washington Nationals special assistant, will pitch to Alonso for the second straight Derby. "Just need to give him about two pots of coffee for before and a case of Bud Lite for after, and he said he's good to go," Alonso said. Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year's Derby at Denver's Coors Field and beat Baltimore's Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Griffey also won in 1994 and is the only three-time champion. Acuna, the Atlanta Braves star who will be a starting outfielder for the National League, will compete in his second Home Run Derby. Acuña was eliminated by Alonso in 2019, when he set a career high with 41 homers. Acuna will compete in the Derby even though he is not one of seven Atlanta players with 10 or more homers.

Four Phillies out for Toronto

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia's game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins today. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday's game with an apparent hand injury. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement. If Bohm goes on the injured list, he won't face those same consequences. The 25-year-old told reporters prior to the game that he wished his "personal choice" didn't affect the whole team. "Yeah, that's the difficult part of it," Bohm said. "I wish it didn't have to be like that. It's a personal deal. I've made a choice, and there's consequences that come with that and I have to suffer those. It is what it is."

VOLLEYBALL

Olympian injured in attack

A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media. Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object -- what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt -- at her face. "He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she said in videos posted to Instagram. "It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all." Bystanders restrained the man -- identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 -- until officers arrived to take him into custody. Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court. "USA Volleyball is appalled to learn of this weekend's brutal attack on our Olympic medalist Kim Glass. Our thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery," USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement on Monday.