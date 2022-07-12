Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after wreck in Newton County, troopers say

A man died after wrecking a motorcycle in Newton County near Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

Royce Freeman, 83, of Wynnewood, Oklahoma died after driving a 1965 Cushman motorcycle west on Arkansas 74 around 1:30 p.m. and attempting to take a left curve, according to a preliminary crash report for the Arkansas State Police.

Freeman’s vehicle turned over and slid into the guardrail on the right shoulder, according to the report.

The report states the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the incident.