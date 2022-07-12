100 years ago

July 12, 1922

MENA -- To accommodate the increasing number of auto tourists who are visiting this section of the Ozarks, the commercial club of Mena has arranged a tourist camp on Stillwell Park Heights. Cooking facilities with free fuel, free shower baths, and a spacious bunk house have been provided. The invasion of summer visitors to Mena and vicinity has started in earnest and it is estimated at least 1,000 visitors are in the local hotels, or camped in the woods adjacent to Mena.

50 years ago

July 12, 1972

• A police-community relations program that was started in April has entered its second phase in 20 Arkansas cities. ... Each city has organized a task force comprised of police officers and residents, said William L. Pharr, of the Arkansas Region of the National Conference of Christians and Jews. ... At Texarkana, Pharr said, the task force is working with the Jaycees to develop a better understanding of law enforcement in high crime neighborhoods by holding neighborhood meetings. ... At Pine Bluff, a complaint procedure has been established so residents can report what they consider to be maltreatment. About 5,000 copies of a booklet entitled "Learning to Cope with the Cops" has been distributed to schools and organizations, Pharr said.

25 years ago

July 12, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- For years, the City Council has talked up the idea of encouraging residential development in the city's burgeoning Dickson Street entertainment district. But when a pair of residents complained that outdoor music in the district was keeping them up nights, the council saw the downside of its idea. A proposal the council will consider Tuesday could force George's Majestic Lounge, one of the city's oldest clubs, to halt outdoor music at midnight, two hours earlier than currently is allowed. A committee split 3-2 in recommending the change to the city's seasonally controversial noise ordinance. ... Several council members said they could support an earlier stop to outdoor music because they want to see more residential development in the Dickson Street area. Others said Dickson Street is a commercial zone for a good reason -- so that commercial enterprises may thrive there without disturbing people.

10 years ago

July 12, 2012

• Arkansas' lottery raised $97.5 million for college scholarships in the fiscal year that ended June 30, a record, topping by $3.3 million the $94.2 million raised the previous fiscal year, lottery officials said Wednesday. But the total fell short of the projection of former Director Ernie Passailaigue, who had predicted the lottery would raise $102.9 million for scholarships in fiscal 2012. Ben Pickard of Searcy, chairman of the Arkansas Lottery Commission, was pleased that "we made more than we made last year. That's a win." "We were in error" with Passailaigue's projection, he said, but he's hopeful that the lottery will meet new Director Bishop Woosley's $98.6 million projection in fiscal 2013, which began July 1. The $97. 5 million for scholarships is the lottery's "net proceeds," which is what is left after the lottery awards prizes and pays its bills.