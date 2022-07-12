Police investigated 10 Pulaski County killings in June, including 2 unborn children

LITTLE ROCK -- Police in Pulaski County investigated 10 deaths as homicides last month, more than in May but short of April's peak of 14 killings, according to information released by the agencies.

As in other months this year, June's killings were mainly shootings and claimed the lives of victims as old as 75 and as young as the unborn twins who died when their mother was shot and wounded.

Thus far, only two people have been arrested and charged in the homicides, although one suspected shooter was gunned down by month's end, before he could be arrested and charged.

More people died by homicide this June than the same month last year, when Pulaski County law enforcement reported investigating seven killings as homicides, data showed.

North Little Rock police investigated June's first homicide in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue on June 1.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call located Christopher Perkins, 17, of North Little Rock, unresponsive at that address. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his wounds.

Police have released no details about the circumstances of the crime, and no suspect has been publicly named.

On June 4, Little Rock police responding to a report of a shooting that had just occurred found Larry Rodgers, 47, of Little Rock, at 5223 S. University Ave. suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Rodgers was taken to UAMS for treatment but died of his wounds June 6, police said.

A tweet from Little Rock police the day after Rodgers' death said that Patrick Hardy was wanted for questioning in the incident, but Hardy's arrest was never announced, and no further information has been released in the case.

Little Rock police on June 5 responded to 1504 Hanger St., locating Darrell Profit, 32, who had been shot several times and died of his wounds.

Police have not named a suspect, and no further information has been released in the killing.

Pulaski County deputies on June 8 investigated after the body of Terry Bailey, 68, was found in the back of a truck unloading at Central Arkansas Recycling, located at 9611 Ironton Road in Little Rock.

No information has been released about how Bailey got into the back of the truck, and although it is being investigated as a homicide, no cause of death has been released and no suspect has been identified.

Two unborn children died after their mother was shot June 9 at 2123 Labette Manor in Little Rock, police said. The mother survived her injuries.

Police identified 19-year-old Isaiah Smith as the primary suspect in the shooting and were set to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder in the fetus' death.

However, Smith was found shot June 19 at 1321 Jefferson St. in Little Rock, dying of his injuries at the scene, police said. Police have not named a suspect in his killing, nor have they released any information about the circumstances of his killing.

North Little Rock police on June 14 investigated the death of Keith Waller, 30, who was found shot in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive and later died of his wounds.

The next day, U.S. marshals and local police arrested Ramondo Edwards, 20, near a Conway apartment complex, police said. Edwards is charged with first-degree murder in Waller's death and was held on $1 million bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Little Rock police June 16 got a report from 52-year-old Joe Britton's boss that he had not shown up for work. Arriving at 1504 W. 24th St., they entered after realizing the door was unlocked and getting no response to their calls.

Inside they found Britton, who had been fatally shot, police said. However, no suspect has yet been publicly identified, and no further details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

Jacksonville police on June 17 found Charles Parliament, 75, shot dead in his trailer near 620 S. First St., they reported.

Officers on June 28 arrested Joseph Richards, 51, who was employed by Parliament and initially reported his death to the coworker that called 911.

Richards was seen on a surveillance video entering Parliament's trailer just before his death, moments before two gunshots lit up the interior of the home, according to an arrest report. Richards is also accused of tampering with evidence by trying to hide one of the shell casings from the scene.

Also in June, Little Rock police arrested Leonard Radcliff, 30, who was wanted in the May 21 shooting death of 30-year-old Wayeland Battles at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Radcliff was held Saturday on no bond at the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's online inmate records.