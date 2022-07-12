Police investigating robbery of North Little Rock bank

Police in North Little Rock were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers were investigating the robbery of the Bank of America at 200 Main St., the post stated. A photo with the post showed a police vehicle parked in front of the bank building, which had been cordoned off with police tape.

No details were released about the circumstances of the robbery or how much money was taken. The post stated more details would be released as they were available.







