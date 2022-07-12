Scherzer, Mets hold down Fried, Braves in opener

ATLANTA -- Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and the New York Mets beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Monday night in the opening game of their NL East showdown.

Pete Alonso also had two RBIs and Scherzer (6-1) gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley's 24th homer in the seventh. That cut the Mets' lead to 2-1, but Guillorme answered with his homer off Darren O'Day in the eighth.

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, pitching for the third straight day, struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save.

Former Mets second baseman Robinson Cano, obtained by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, had two hits in his Braves debut.

Scherzer had nine strikeouts with no walks in his second consecutive impressive start after missing almost seven weeks because of an oblique injury. The right-hander threw six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, with a season-high 11 strikeouts in a no-decision against Cincinnati last Tuesday.

The successful return of the three-time Cy Young Award winner boosts hopes New York can hold off Atlanta, the defending World Series champion.

The Mets led the Braves by 10 1/2 games on June 1, but the lead was cut to 1 1/2 games entering the series. The Braves were 29-8 and the Mets were 19-16 in that span entering Monday night.

Through 6 2/3 innings, Cano had Atlanta's only hit off Scherzer, a single past Guillorme's glove at second base with two outs in the third.

Riley lined a homer over the left-field wall with two outs in the seventh, cutting New York's lead to 2-1 and ending Scherzer's shutout bid. Marcell Ozuna followed with a double down the left-field line, but Scherzer pumped his right fist after striking out Eddie Rosario to end the inning.

Cano added a single off Adam Ottavino with two outs in the eighth and moved to third on a double by Ronald Acuna Jr. Ottavino escaped on Dansby Swanson's groundout.

Fried (9-3) gave up two runs on five hits and five walks, matching his career high, in five innings. He also walked five batters in a 9-3 win over the Cubs on June 25, 2019.

Despite the walks, Fried has allowed no more than two earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts.

New York scored two runs in the third. Brandon Nimmo doubled and scored on Alonso's double to left field. Alonso scored on Guillorme's grounder.

Alonso added an RBI grounder in the ninth off Jackson Stephens to drive in Nimmo from third, increasing his major league-leading total to 72 RBIs.

CARDINALS 6, PHILLIES 1 Miles Mikolas pitched into the eighth inning for St. Louis, and Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning homer by Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings. Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered for St. Louis.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 1 Mitch Keller pitched seven effective innings and Jake Marisnick homered, leading Pittsburgh to the victory. Keller (3-6) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. Yerry De Los Santos struck out four in 1 1/3 innings for his third save. Diego Castillo drove in two runs and Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight.

PADRES 6, ROCKIES 5 CJ Abrams hit a three-run home run, and Jake Cronenworth had three hits to lead San Diego past Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 10, RED SOX 5 Yandy Diaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, sending Tampa Bay to the victory. Diaz's 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games. Tampa Bay had dropped four of six, including a three-game series sweep at lowly Cincinnati over the weekend. Luke Bard (1-0) pitched three innings for his first win with the Rays.

GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 4 Rookie Nolan Jones drove in four runs in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Guardians to the victory in the opener of a four-game series between the AL Central rivals. Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning off Lance Lynn (1-2). He then chased the right-hander by driving home two more runs with a double in the fifth.

ROYALS 3-7, TIGERS 1-3 Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered as the Royals beat the Tigers in the opener of a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn't play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 -- it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBI for the Royals in the second game.

RANGERS 10, ATHLETICS 8 Corey Seager homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, rookie Josh Smith's first home run in the big leagues was an inside-the-park shot and Texas held on to beat Oakland.