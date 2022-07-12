Sheriff’s staff member killed

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 57-year-old Fulton County sheriff's office employee.

Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of her home at 3012 Farmwood Road southwest of Salem, according to a news release from the state police.

Taylor was the victim of a gunshot wound, according to the release. Her body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and possibly provide evidence to indicate when Taylor was shot.

Sheriff Joe Boshears said Taylor was an administrative assistant/secretary for the sheriff's office.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the state police, said no additional information was available as of Monday afternoon.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were contacted by Fulton County authorities requesting the investigation.