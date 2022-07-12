Shooting after car break-in leaves 2 injured, Little Rock police say

Two people were shot in Little Rock after a victim of a car break-in encountered possible suspects Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.

According to an Atlas One alert from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded just before 4 a.m. to a vehicle break-on Laver Circle.

The victim and possible suspects encountered each other and gunfire was exchanged, police say.

Both the victim of the break-in and one of the suspects were injured and transported to a local hospital, according to the alert. It said that both are in stable condition.

The entire incident is under investigation.