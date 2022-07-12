Sold on Arkansas

The sixth in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Anthony Brown was already sporting a commanding presence in the University of Arkansas defensive backfield during his first set of spring drills as a collegian.

The 18-year-old from Milan, Tenn., playing safety behind veteran Jalen Catalon, could be seen barking out formations and shifts early on in the spring en route to leading the team with four interceptions.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder, who worked at all three safety spots for defensive coordinator Barry Odom, enters the fall eager to get on the field as a rookie.

"I've got high expectations," Brown said. "I'm going to take what's given to me, but I'm coming for more. I'm never going to be satisfied with just touching the field. I'm still fighting for that starting spot."

Brown had 34 scholarship offers, including teams that have been in recent College Football Playoff games, but he was sold on the atmosphere and vibe he found on the Arkansas campus.

"Anybody could tell like Arkansas' winning in this, Arkansas winning in that," Brown said. "Arkansas doing this, Arkansas doing that. Such and such is coming to Arkansas. Arkansas is getting five stars.

"It's only up from here for Arkansas. Well, my mindset coming in to Arkansas was to create a culture. Like branch off on my own. I had the Alabamas. I had the Oregons. But like coming to Arkansas, I tried to be set different. I tried to create my own base. Man, they got the boat rowing."

Brown and fellow defensive back Jaylen Lewis came to the Razorbacks as good friends from western Tennessee. While Lewis committed last June, Brown wants it known he was onto the Hogs first.

"Nobody will still believe it to this day," Brown said, laughing. "I was actually set on Arkansas. If you go back and look at Jaylen's top five, Arkansas is actually not in his top five. So I actually convinced him to reconsider Arkansas."

Brown was going to commit earlier in the summer but decided to put it off until Sept. 14, the birthday of his late mother, who died in 2017.

Milan High Coach Carl Diffee projects impact playing time and leadership early in his career for Brown, whom he calls 'Ant.'

"He's had to work really, really hard his whole life to get to where he is," Diffee said. "He's overcome a bunch. ... He's had to grow up fast, and as a result of that he's learned to work extremely hard to get what he wants."

Brown, who is originally from Detroit, has plus speed and ball skills, partly honed from playing quarterback and multiple other positions in high school.

"His size and speed and his athletic ability, those speak for themselves," Diffee said. "When you watch him run around you can tell he's an athlete. But I think the thing that kind of separated him was his knowledge, his willingness to learn.

"He's a perfectionist when it comes to his technique and he's always looking for ways to improve. That was the thing that stood out to me the most."

Diffee said Brown would work out on his own on Saturdays and Sundays after games and continue to push himself when football wasn't in season.

"Throughout the offseason we'd train about four days a week, but he'd only take like one day a week off," he said.

Brown said he and Lewis are best friends and that both of them learned from the veterans in the Arkansas secondary like Catalon, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher.

"One thing I've learned from being here is no matter what's going on as far as coaching them guys are going to get it done," Brown said. "They're a real player-led team. They take the time out to help you.

"I understand there's only two incoming freshmen, but man, me and Jay Lew fit in perfectly, like we didn't miss a heartbeat. If we did, they were there to help us out with it. So I'm truly thankful for them guys because it's not just a teammate role, they're more like a big brother to us."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman spoke of Brown and Lewis together several times in the spring and on national signing day.

"Both are big and physical kids that I feel are like Arkansas: Tough, not a lot of social media stuff, you know what I mean?" Pittman said. "Just, 'Hey, I'm going to come to Arkansas and I'm going to earn my way and people are going to like me, because I'm tough and physical.' Good kids, you know?"

Diffee, who coached Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson at North Panola (Miss.), said Brown was impressed by the hard-working ethic Pittman has installed and rise Jefferson has made as a Razorback.

"He liked kind of the blue-collar brand and the chip-on-your-shoulder mentality," Diffee said. "Like I said, KJ Jefferson, having the relationship already established there, they were able to kind of ... I think he really liked the fact that KJ was able to go there and do what he was able to do and he kind of sees himself as being similar to KJ in a lot of ways and just what opportunities he would have at Arkansas."

Brown visited campus on his birthday weekend around June 6, and the Arkansas family made him and his family feel welcome.

"It was tremendous," he said. "They decked me out head to toe, sang me happy birthday. It was like a real family experience, like I was actually home on my birthday.

"It caught my family's attention. They treated my family like family. From recruitment to commitment to me getting here."

Brown said his choice of Arkansas went beyond coaches and the family vibe and potential playing time.

"You've got a whole state behind you," he said. "I don't think people really look at that. No professional team. No NFL. No NBA.

"With the whole state behind you, you've got to know somebody. Jerry Jones, Bill Clinton even lived here. You've got to look outside of football for real. I was looking at the bigger picture."

Brown was getting work on a couple of special teams in the spring and is even in the mix for a potential punt returning role, along with Bryce Stephens, Jadon Haselwood, Harper Cole and others.

He also worked all three safety spots -- field, middle and boundary -- as Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman worked at strengthening versatility across the unit.

Asked which of the three safety spots he favored, Brown quickly replied with a laugh, "Any place to get me on the field. You know how it is as a freshman."

Brown said he's a student of the game and studies the technique of players dating back to Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson all the way up to current players like Jamal Adams.

Diffee said Brown's work under Milan defensive coordinator Marc Cobb, who is close friends with Bowman, could also pay off for Brown.

"I think he's definitely ahead of the game in terms of his ability and his technique and things his coaches are going to ask him to do," he said. "So what Anthony has had to do for a couple of years in high school has transitioned well to playing for Coach Odom and playing for Coach Bowman.

"So I think he's going to be ahead of the curve in that. I think being a freshman, is kind of like KJ Jefferson playing for me and then coming in as a freshman. They had high hopes, but he needed that time to sit back and watch and learn and identify the speed of the game because it's different from high school. But I know Ant getting there a semester early and getting to go through spring ball was big for him, getting those reps. I hope he'll get a chance to make a difference right away."