Song of Summer: 8 tunes competing for top spot





Summer comes with a soundtrack.

It changes from person to person, as individual tastes dictate what genres, artists and, indeed, moods dominate the playlists.

Yet, there are a few songs each year that transcend the normal sonic constraints — personal preferences, listening history, etc. — and just become simply inescapable. Those are the songs that truly seem to define the season, as they accompany countless pool parties, trips to the beach and vacations.

And the most memorable and omnipresent one in the batch takes the unofficial title of Song of Summer.

This year's contenders are all over the map, stylistically, from melancholy pop and a party anthem to feel-good R&B and sultry hip-hop. Heck, there is even a Kate Bush classic in there just to keep us honest.

Here's a look at some of the top contenders for 2022:

'AS IT WAS,' HARRY STYLES

The former One Direction star is no stranger to the Song of Summer race, having offered up a truly sensational seasonal selection with "Watermelon Sugar" in 2020.

"As It Was" bares very little in common with that sunny, celebratory earlier number. It's not a party tune, but rather a kind of mediation on what it's like to re-enter society in these post-pandemic times.

"In this world, it's just us," Styles sings repeatedly. "You know it's not the same as it was."

Despite the cold, detached vibe — or perhaps because of it — "As It Was" has struck a strong chord with the public and appears to be the tune to beat in the Song of Summer sweepstakes.

Latto performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, in Los Angeles. Her hit “Big Energy” is a Song of Summer. (Getty Images/TNS/Kevin Winter)

'BIG ENERGY,' LATTO

Here's a more typical Song of the Summer contender, selling big fun with the promise of big singalongs at big block parties throughout the season. The song seems to get better every time you push repeat — especially if you're doing so with the volume up and the car window down — and millions will know every word of this number by the time school is back in session.

As an added bonus, Tom Tom Club fans will applaud yet another use of that wacky cool rhythm from 1981's "Genius of Love," following earlier samples by Mariah Carey ("Fantasy"), Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five ("It's Nasty") and many others.

"Big Energy" is a true star turn for this Georgia rapper, who follows up her full-length debut — 2020's "Queen of da Souf" — with one of the best albums of this year, "777."

'HEAT WAVES,' GLASS ANIMALS

It's the song that simply won't die. "Heat Waves" originally came out in 2020, but it's still the most popular indie-rock tune on the planet. Just consider that the track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March — after spending more than a year on the charts.

We get it. The silky, sultry song gets under the skin and stays there. In this fast-paced world, where last week's top TikTok can feel oh so dated, it's nice to see quality rewarded and a song like this exhibit real staying power.

'WOMAN,' DOJA CAT

It's surprising that it has taken people as long as it has to grab hold of this top-notch number from Doja Cat's third studio effort, "Planet Her." Yet, sometimes slow and steady can win the race (see "Heat Waves"). And after several months of just hanging around the charts, "Woman" is now firmly entrenched in the upper echelon of the season's hits.

There's a lot to like here, especially the incredibly groovy musical mix that draws from pop, hip-hop, R&B and Afro-fusion, as well as the nice balance of equally enjoyable sung and rapped lyrics.

'FIRST CLASS,' JACK HARLOW

Harlow's second chart-topper, following the Lil Nas X collaboration "Industry Baby" in 2021, definitely lives up to its title as it provides an excellent showcase for the Kentucky rapper's delightfully smooth lyrical flow.

The song pulsates with sex, self-confidence and superstar mojo, as Harlow sells his lifestyle of the rich and famous with memorable lines, cool beats and a sample of Fergie's 2006 song "Glamorous."

'RUNNING UP THAT HILL (A DEAL WITH GOD),' KATE BUSH

Raise your hand if you've long thought that a nearly 40-year-old offering by Kate Bush would be in the running for Song of the Summer in 2022. (OK, anybody with a hand in the air right now is lying.)

Yet, this memorable cut from the acclaimed artist's fifth studio outing, "Hounds of Love," has gotten a new lease on life after being featured in the latest season of Netflix's popular "Stranger Things." Hopefully, it will lead these listeners to further explore the songbook of this incredible English singer-songwriter.

'THAT THAT,' PSY, FEATURING SUGA

Psy — the legendary K-pop star known for the inescapable 2012 smash "Gangnam Style" — returns with another winner.

The tune is pure fun, combining a pumped-up EDM groove with Psy's high-flying wordplay into a treat just made to get you moving your feet. And speaking of boogie fever, you'll definitely want to watch the video so that you can see the fantastic choreographed dance moves.

Oh, and then there's the Suga factor. The BTS rapper joins the party midway through "That That" — which he also co-produced — and really takes the song to the next level.

'ABOUT DAMN TIME,' LIZZO

It's a classic summer jam that already feels timeless — even though it has only been out a few months. The sound is a mix of funk, disco and soulful dance-pop, which proves to be a fabulous platform for Lizzo's patented feel-good lyrics.

"Turn up the music, turn down the lights," Lizzo sings. "I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright."

And you know what? That's likely the same feeling listeners will get when they push play on this groovy tune.



