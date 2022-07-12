State covid cases stay on upward trend

An upward trend in new coronavirus cases in Arkansas continued Monday even as the number of people reported to be hospitalized with the virus fell for the first time in more than a week.

For the third day in a row, the state didn't report any new deaths from the virus.

The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained at 11,608.

Arkansas' count of cases rose Monday by 678.

That was down by 52 from the daily increase on Sunday but almost twice the size of the rise the previous Monday, a number that was likely affected by a slowdown in testing and reporting around the Fourth of July weekend.

Due to lower testing and reporting on weekends generally, the state's daily new case numbers tend to be lowest on Mondays.

Monday's case increase was the largest daily rise for a Monday since March 21, when most of the new cases were from a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Besides March 21, the last time the state reported more than 600 new cases on a Monday was Feb. 14.

Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said a version of the omicron variant known as BA.5, which recently became dominant nationwide, appeared to be driving the uptick in the state's new cases.

"It doesn't show any signs right now of slowing down, so I think it will continue to escalate -- surely for the near future and maybe even longer," she said.

She recommended that people follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance that labels counties according to their "covid-19 community levels."

In counties with a "high" covid-19 level -- including Pulaski County and 15 others in Arkansas -- the CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor public places.

Where the covid-19 level is "medium," the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in those counties also should consider wearing masks around people who have a high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC.

In counties with "low" covid-19 levels, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

The levels are based on a county's weekly number of new cases, hospital admissions for covid-19 and the percentage of staffed hospital beds that are occupied by covid-19 patients.

Under the latest update to the CDC's map, on Thursday, the covid-19 level was listed as medium in 38 Arkansas counties and low in 25.

The level for each county is listed on the CDC's website at cdc.gov.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 125, on Monday, followed by Benton County with 48 and Craighead County with 47.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 878,058.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Feb. 17, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 1,327.

A day after topping 15,000 on Sunday for the first time since February, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 647, to 14,479, as recoveries outnumbered new cases.

After either rising or not changing the previous seven days, the reported number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals fell Monday by two, to 306.

The number as of Monday was still up by 57 compared to a week earlier, however.

"We're still over 300," Dillaha said Monday.

Noting it can take about a week after someone is infected to become sick enough to require hospitalization, she said the number hospitalized could begin rising again this week.

While the number hospitalized has generally been growing along with the state's new case numbers, fewer of the patients have been on ventilators compared to other points during the pandemic.

On Monday, the number on the breathing machines rose by one, to eight, representing less than 3% of those hospitalized.

"The omicron variant and the newer versions of the omicron variant seem to be pretty consistent in that their replication seems to be higher up in the respiratory system as opposed to way down in the lungs," Dillaha said.

"I think that makes for milder disease. You have less pneumonia and less respiratory distress."

Dropping for the fourth day in a row, the number of the state's covid-19 patients who were in intensive care fell Monday by three, to 44.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 11 covid-19 patients on Monday, the same number as on Friday, spokeswoman Amanda Leech said.



