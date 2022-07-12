Super Quiz: Animals in Words

1. The two fighter planes were engaged in a fierce ----------.

2. I have had my ---------- of bad luck this year.

3. The plan looked good on -------- but failed in practice.

4. The oil spill was an environmental ----------.

5. He skipped grade four to ---------- over his classmates to grade five.

6. To speed up the meal, cook it in a ---------- oven.

7. The teacher -------- at me for being late.

8. ---------- people attended the meeting than we had expected.

9. The TV show was interrupted for a news ----------.

ANSWERS:

1. Dogfight

2. Share

3. Paper

4. Catastrophe

5. Leapfrog

6. Microwave

7. Scowled

8. Fewer

9. Bulletin