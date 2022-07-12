Super Quiz: Animals in Words

1. The two fighter planes were engaged in a fierce ----------.
2. I have had my ---------- of bad luck this year.
3. The plan looked good on -------- but failed in practice.
4. The oil spill was an environmental ----------.
5. He skipped grade four to ---------- over his classmates to grade five.
6. To speed up the meal, cook it in a ---------- oven.
7. The teacher -------- at me for being late.
8. ---------- people attended the meeting than we had expected.
9. The TV show was interrupted for a news ----------.
ANSWERS:
1. Dogfight
2. Share
3. Paper
4. Catastrophe
5. Leapfrog
6. Microwave
7. Scowled
8. Fewer
9. Bulletin