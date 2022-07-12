The art of demonization

When people say "good column," which some do-- really--they almost always mean "way to go, man."

The compliment actually is mostly agreement, not admiration.

Fans are not praising cogence, exposition, insight or clear writing. They're saying they got an adrenaline rush because the column told off someone they disagree with or don't like, or, more often than not, don't like because they disagree with.

When they say "keep 'em coming," they almost always mean "give me another fix in your next column."

The columns that might actually be good tend to explain and comment in a fair, detached and objective way. But people don't want to read tutorials or analyses. They want to get fired up against their bad guys.

Politics once was called the art of persuasion, but it's hardly that anymore, if it ever was. It's fully the art of infuriating, alarming and motivating your side by excoriating and demonizing the other side.

You turn out your vote not by talking about what you've accomplished, because that's either scant or yesterday's news, but by warning of the ever-fresh horror looming from the other side.

The most effective Democrat is Donald Trump. The most effective Republican is Joe Biden.

In the matter of written political commentary, can you imagine a reader saying, "When I got up this morning I hated the liberals. But then I read that old boy's column in the paper, and he talked me into being one"?

So it has come to pass that liberal Democratic activists are souring on Biden because he didn't express sufficient fire-me-up fury after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing Roe v. Wade.

Biden cannot offer a solution. He doesn't have the means.

He lacks the Democratic votes to pass a nationwide abortion authorization, even if he blew up the filibuster, which would mainly risk the Republicans having even more power when they retake control. Biden finally got around to an executive order last week, but it's mostly general words wilting against the specifics of state laws.

Biden is not remotely to blame for Roe v. Wade's repeal. Republicans are entirely to blame, except they call it credit.

They set out tactically decades ago, and stayed the course, to win elections by pushing a ball up the hill as long as it took to install fetuses as higher priorities than born-children or women.

The reason was to politicize and motivate so-called evangelical Christians--many of whom eschewed politics until the '80s when Ronald Reagan merged them with Republicans. The new alliance succeeded by demonizing Democrats as baby-killers, secular humanists, sexual perverts, socialists, criminal coddlers, police haters and elitist academics disdainful of white working people.

Now, by having plenty to demonize, and doing it diligently for as long as it took, they've won, at least on the fetus-over-born part.

Democratic activists fault Biden for being Biden--for taking too long to figure out what to say and saying that without sufficient fighting rage.

They didn't really expect Biden to undo the ruling with the anemic and losing options available to him, such as bills that would get voted down.

They wanted him to run those losing bills and deploy those anemic options with horrified bellicosity. They wanted him, by doing that, to keep the issue vivid in the public consciousness, maintain emotions on edge and force the Republicans in Congress to cast uneasy votes--to give them big doses of their own medicine.

They wanted to say "great work, Joe" although he would be accomplishing nothing legislatively or substantively.

They wanted to tell him "way to go, man" for telling off the Republicans they wanted told off.

They wanted an adrenaline fix. They wanted to be football fans high-fiving after a big hit on a player for the other team, then cheering the player for their side as he walked off the field after being ejected for "targeting."

And one more thing: They wanted to play what passes for smart politics in these times.

There is only one thing Democrats can do substantively in reaction to the Republican victory over Roe v. Wade. It's to win elections patiently and steadily--for president, for Congress, for governor and for the state Legislature.

The way to do that is motivate your side. The way to do that is pump the fury of your side against the other side.

His team's fans want Biden to make a big hit on the opposing team. But he's just the aging quarterback sitting on the sideline studying his digital tablet trying to figure out what play to call.

But, in today's America, it's not the play that matters. It's the ferocity of the attack.

After all, that's how the other team won all those games.

Can I get a "good column" on this one? Probably not. Too analytical. Not angry enough.

Probably understated, like Biden, in its demonizing of Republicans.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.