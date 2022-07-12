Tours at rice center return

In-person field day tours return to the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart beginning at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 5 for the first time in three years, with informational programs on a variety of subjects.

The Rice Research and Extension Center is located at 2900 Highway 130 East at Stuttgart.

No registration is required for the event, according to a news release.

The program is an annual outreach event of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to present results and recommendations from faculty with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service.

This will be the first in-person field day at the Rice Research and Extension Center since 2019, according to Jarrod Hardke, professor and rice extension agronomist for the Division of Agriculture.

"We're excited to announce our first in-person field day in three years," Hardke said. "We had great success and feedback in the past two virtual field days, given how we needed to do it. We delivered some good information and people enjoyed it. But there is that in-person element to ask questions, interact and discuss and have a fellowship that is a big part of it. We look forward to being there in person."

The two field day tours run simultaneously at 7:30 a.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. Exact times and the order of speakers are subject to change as finalizations are made. Speakers and topics will include.

FIELD TOUR ONE:

• Rice Breeding Updates -- Xueyan Sha, professor and senior rice breeder;

• Drones in Agriculture -- Terry Spurlock, professor and extension plant pathologist;

• Agronomy -- Jarrod Hardke, professor and rice extension agronomist;

• Soil Fertility -- Trent Roberts, associate professor of soil fertility and testing; and Gerson Drescher, post-doctoral fellow.

FIELD TOUR TWO:

• Current Issues in Rice Insect Management -- Nick Bateman, assistant professor and extension entomologist; Chase Floyd, Ph.D. student; and Trevor Newkirk, master's student;

• Irrigation -- Chris Henry, associate professor and water management engineer;

• Weed Control in Rice: What's Working and What's in The Pipeline -- Jason Norsworthy, distinguished professor of weed science; and Tommy Butts, assistant professor and extension weed scientist.

INDOORS AT THE RICE RESEARCH AND EXTENSION CENTER:

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., prior to the noon lunch, these presentations will be made.

• Introduction -- Alton Johnson, director of the Rice Research and Extension Center;

• Crop Overview -- Jarrod Hardke, professor and rice extension agronomist;

• Division of Agriculture Update -- Deacue Fields, vice president of agriculture for the University of Arkansas System.

For more information about the event and to stay up-to-day, visit https://aaes.uada.edu/events/2022-field-days/rice/.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uada.edu/. Follow the agency on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch.