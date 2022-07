A tractor-trailer that was hauling liquid eggs rolled over on Tuesday morning, blocking all lanes on U.S. 71, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The report states that the 18-wheeler was also leaking fuel after the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Arkansas 23 around 11 a.m.

The lanes remained blocked shortly before 2:45 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.