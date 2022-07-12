Troopers: Hamburg woman dies in Ashley County crash with tractor-trailer on Saturday

A 60-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon after wrecking on U.S. 82 in Ashley County, according to troopers.

Barbara Jordan of Hamburg died after driving a 1998 Nissan west on U.S. 82 around 4 p.m. and crossing the centerline while a tractor-trailer attempted to pass in a legal passing zone, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

“The Kenworth commercial carrier truck was passing the Nissan when the driver of the Nissan turned in a left direction impacting the rear wheels of the Kenworth trailer,” wrote state police spokesman Bill Sadler in an email.

According to the report, the roads were dry and the weather was clear.