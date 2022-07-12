Whataburger to celebrate groundbreaking of first-ever Fort Smith restaurant

Whataburger will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 15 to celebrate Fort Smith's first-ever Whataburger restaurant, according to a release by WAB Venture Inc.

The fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open this fall at 8120 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith and is expected to bring over a hundred new jobs to the area.

The restaurant will be the first of multiple locations that the franchise group plans to open as part of Whataburger's expansion into Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to the release.

Whataburger and its franchisees currently have six Arkansas and 34 Oklahoma restaurants.