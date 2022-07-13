7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For a special family meal, serve Grilled Flatiron Steak. Prepare grill for medium heat. Combine 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, 2 teaspoons minced garlic and ½ teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto 1 beef flatiron steak (about 1 pound). Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (or 12 to 16 minutes over medium heat on a gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices; season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese; serve. Add Black Bean Salad (see recipe), mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. For a delicious (and pretty) dessert, Peach Shortcake is perfect, using pound cake, fresh peaches and light whipped cream. Garnish each shortcake with a fresh mint leaf if desired.

Plan ahead: Prepare one extra steak and save enough black bean salad for Monday.

MONDAY: Top Baked Potatoes (split) with leftover black bean salad mixed with chopped leftover steak. Add tomato basil soup (canned or deli) and sesame bread sticks. Fresh blueberries are your dessert.

TUESDAY: The food budget is secure with Chicken Pitas With Tzatziki (see recipe). Serve with carrot sticks. Enjoy apricots for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Serve deli seafood salad on toasted whole-wheat English muffins, topped with lettuce. Add bean soup and crackers alongside. Slice a watermelon for dessert.

THURSDAY: Try delicious Grilled Mozzarella and Pecorino With Tomato and Basil Sandwiches for a no-meat meal. Coat 8 thin slices of Italian bread with a thin coat of butter. Put 4 slices, coated side down, on a cutting board. Top with some grated mozzarella, grated pecorino cheese, sliced fresh basil leaves, tomato slices and lemon zest. Put the other 4 bread slices (coated side up) on top. In a large nonstick pan on medium heat, cook each side of each sandwich until lightly browned. Press down slightly on sandwiches after turning.

Cut in half and serve with a spinach salad. Cool off with strawberry ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

FRIDAY: Bring on Almond Butter, Banana and Strawberry Sandwiches on Whole-Grain Toast for kids' night. Spread toast with almond butter and slices of banana and strawberries. Serve with celery sticks. Make instant vanilla pudding with for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite some special friends for Tagine of Salmon With Lemon and Capers (see recipe). Serve with couscous, asparagus, a bibb lettuce salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, pair coconut cake with leftover strawberry ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Black Bean Salad

3 ears fresh corn

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1 ripe avocado, seeded and chopped

¼ cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

Cook corn in boiling water 5 minutes; cool and cut kernels from cobs. Whisk together lime juice, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add corn, beans and remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans) contains approximately 184 calories, 7 g protein, 8 g fat, 28 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 311 mg sodium and 9 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Chicken Pitas With Tzatziki

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound well-trimmed boneless, skinless chicken thighs

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup plain Greek-style yogurt

1 small cucumber, seeded and grated

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

4 pieces flatbread or pocketless pitas, warmed

1 small head Romaine, leaves torn if large

8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season chicken with cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Cook 5 or 6 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic. Top each piece of flatbread with Romaine, chicken and tomatoes and sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with fat-free yogurt) contains approximately 351 calories, 34 g protein, 10 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, 107 mg cholesterol, 493 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Tagine of Salmon With Lemon and Capers

For the herb mixture:

1 cup coarsely chopped flatleaf parsley

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons minced garlic

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 ½ teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

Juice of 2 lemons

1 ½ tablespoons spicy or regular paprika

1 /8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, freshly ground

2 ½ pounds salmon filet

For the vegetables:

1 onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces fennel, thinly sliced

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

2 pounds plum tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 /3 cup capers, rinsed

Coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Combine all herb mixture ingredients.

Rub mixture on all sides of salmon. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

For vegetable bed: Combine vegetables; toss, season with salt and pepper and toss again. Place vegetable mixture in oven-safe casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove salmon from refrigerator until oven is heated. Place salmon on top of vegetables. Cover; bake 25 minutes or until salmon is cooked through. Cool 5 minutes. Serve salmon with vegetables and resulting broth.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 289 calories, 26 g protein, 16 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 53 mg cholesterol, 345 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



