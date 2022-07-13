About $1.2 million worth of cameras coming for Rogers police

ROGERS -- The City Council on Tuesday approved spending almost $1.2 million on cameras for police officers to wear, as well as for police vehicles and interview rooms.

Council members voted unanimously to allocate $1,180,000 from the general reserve fund for the cameras.

"The officers want them for better evidence collection, personal liability and to resolve external complaints more quickly," said Rogers police Chief Jonathan Best.

Best said department officials have been discussing body cameras for almost a decade. Seven states already require law enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"This system that we've chosen to go with is Panasonic," Best said. "It integrates with the system we currently have -- our recognizer system. And it works in concert with the Panasonic mobile computers that we have already."

The council approved the agreement with Turn-Key Mobile Inc., a security technology provider based in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Fayetteville and Springdale police departments have been using body cameras for years. Bentonville police adopted body cameras in late 2020. Sheriff's deputies in both Benton and Washington counties started wearing cameras within the past year.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution to construct a replacement building to hold police telecommunication equipment on Park Road in Prairie Creek.

"One of the towers that our radio system uses is located in Prairie Creek," Best said. "The building that houses the equipment has got about $2 million worth of electronics and radio equipment inside of it. That building's overheating with the addition of some new equipment that was put in there a few months ago."

Best said the building's ventilation is not adequately keeping the equipment cool.

The council appropriated $336,644 for the project.

The council also approved a resolution to accept $37,816 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

"This is an annual grant that we ask for and typically get every year," Best said.