Ads warning of abortion ban

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, warning that Republicans' ultimate goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide.

The committee is sponsoring an at least $10,000 ad buy that began Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue, Essence and Esquire.

The ads feature a picture of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell alongside text that says: "Republicans are pushing to ban abortion nationally. Join us in fighting back."

The cost is modest for a national campaign -- especially when activists have accused President Joe Biden and other top Democrats of failing to respond forcefully enough to the Supreme Court's decision. Still, Democrats are betting anger over the high court's action can fire up their base ahead of the midterm elections, while inflation is at record highs and Biden's approval ratings sag.

The DNC says it also plans to launch a separate, six-figure television ad campaign encouraging activism to defend abortion rights later this week across a dozen media markets in battleground areas.

Many top Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to lean into the fight against abortion rights, seeing the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.

Since the Supreme Court nullified Roe v. Wade, many Republican-led states have rushed to enact broad restrictions on the procedure. No federal legislation outlawing it exists, but McConnell suggested even before the Supreme Court's ruling that a future nationwide ban was "possible."

The DNC's digital ads are promoting what it is calling a "week of action" devoted to defending abortion rights.

"With this Defend Choice Week of Action, we're giving people across the country a chance to turn their anger into action by holding anti-choice Republicans accountable and helping to elect Democrats," DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

The digital ads, and the television campaign beginning later this week, are also helping publicize DefendChoice.org, a website the various Democratic campaign arms created after the Supreme Court ruling.

The DNC says the site connects grassroots activists with the party's existing national infrastructure, and it notes that its volunteers made 23,000-plus calls in the weekend after the ruling -- its most active weekend since last November's election.

'PERSONHOOD' BLOCKED

Meanwhile, federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state "personhood" law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said in his written ruling the groups that sued to block the law are right -- it is "anyone's guess," as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions.

"And that is the problem," Rayes wrote. "When the punitive and regulatory weight of the entire Arizona code is involved, Plaintiffs should not have to guess at whether their conduct is on the right or the wrong side of the law."

Rayes agreed with the challengers that the law appears to be unconstitutionally vague.

Abortion providers stopped virtually all procedures because a pre-1901 banning all abortions that may be in effect and other laws created too much risk.

At least in Pima County, where the 1901 law remains blocked, they could be legal, although Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to ask a court to lift that order and allow enforcement.

"The court made the right decision today by blocking this law from being used to create an unthinkably extreme abortion ban," said Jessica Sklarsky, a lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights who argued the case.

An Arizona attorney general's office spokesperson said the office is focused on "bringing clarity to the law for Arizonans."

"Today's ruling was based on an interpretation of Arizona law that our office did not agree with, and we are carefully considering our next steps," spokesperson Brittni Thomason said in an email.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Weissert and Bob Christie of The Associated Press.