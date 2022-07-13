AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Brown bows up to beat down Mountain Home

FORT SMITH -- The moment wasn't too big for Fort Smith Sportsman pitcher Noah Brown on Tuesday at Hunt's Park.

With just a two-run lead, no outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Brown was up to the task of earning the save.

He did just that, leaving three runners stranded to close out the game. That allowed the Sportsman to hold on for a 7-5 victory against Mountain Home in the second day of pool play at the American Legion U17 state tournament.

"I knew we were going to win that game," Brown said. "I had all the confidence we would. Bases loaded doesn't bother me. I've been in that situation before and I'm not afraid to throw fastballs and let the opponent hit it. I trust my defense."

Brown entered the game with a runner on first and no outs. A walk and a single then loaded the bases for Mountain Home. Brown got back-to-back strikeouts before getting a ground ball for the game-ending out.

Fort Smith jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings of play. Jackson Clubb, Peyton Martin, Scott Holland, Braxton Byers and Andrew Buergler all scored to help build the lead. The RBIs during the rallies were provided by Holland (two-run double) and Michael Taylor (RBI single).

Mountain Home slowly chipped away at the lead before tying it up at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth. Brady Lance evened the game with an RBI groundout scoring Maddox Carney.

The Sportsman took back control of the game after that. A double by Byers, his third of the game, was followed up by another double by Clubb for a go-head, 6-5 lead in the sixth inning.

"I didn't see much, seeing a couple curveballs and a fastball, and I let it rip," Clubb said. "It was a huge momentum change. I'm glad I got it, because it changed the whole game. What a game by Braxton with all the doubles. He had a heck of a game."

Cole Kindle provided an insurance RBI in the top of the seventh for a 7-5 edge for the Sportsman. Braxton Lamb tripled and Kindle drove him home.

Fort Smith junior Sportsman coach Shea Hamilton has seen many baseball games in his lifetime. This one qualifies for one of the craziest he has seen. Fort Smith committed six errors, including allowing three base runners to reach on strikeouts.

"It wasn't a pretty game to watch," Hamilton said with a laugh. "They threw it around the field early, and we did it pretty much the entire game. The good news is we made just enough hits and made just enough plays to survive. The guys did a good job battling. We are happy to be 1-0."

Corbin Miller got the start for Fort Smith. He pitched 3 innings with 2 hits and 3 walks allowed. He allowed 3 runs (1 earned) to go with 5 strikeouts.

Kindle picked up the win following him. He pitched 3 innings with 2 runs (0 earned) to go with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. He stranded two runners on third and second base in a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brown finished the game with his inning of work with 2 strikeouts and a hit and walk allowed.

Mountain Home was guided by Ty Tilton, who finished with two RBIs in the game and pitched well enough to give his team a chance. Carney scored two runs in the game with teammates Lincoln Sherry, Corwin Morris and Lance scoring as well.

"This was a huge win," Clubb said. "We were able to stay in it when things didn't go our way. We are proud of this one. We battled and I'm really proud of all the guys fighting hard."