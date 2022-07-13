Arkansan’s testimony featured in panel’s hearing

WASHINGTON -- An Arkansan told then-President Donald Trump that he'd exhausted the window for pursuing litigation related to the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 House select committee revealed Tuesday.

A video of testimony from Judd Deere, a former Trump White House staffer, was played during a Tuesday hearing as the committee underscored the significance of the Electoral College ratifying President Joe Biden's election win in 2020.

"I told [Trump] that my personal viewpoint was that the Electoral College had met, which is the system that our country is set under to elect a president and vice president. And I believed at that point that the means for him to pursue litigation was probably closed," Deere said in the video.

Asked to recall what Trump's response was, Deere said the president "disagreed."

Deere, a Benton native and a graduate of Lyon College in Batesville, previously worked as deputy White House press secretary. He joined the Trump administration after working as the spokesman for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The Jan. 6 committee has spent recent weeks chronicling their findings before the American public, outlining a narrative that the Capitol riot was the culmination of an attempted coup.

Trump, according to the committee, grasped onto false assertions of voter fraud and underwent a widespread effort to spread fraudulent information. The former president, according to the committee, aimed to convince millions that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him and then summoned many of his followers to Washington and sent them to the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat who serves on the committee, said members of Trump's cabinet and his White House staff "understood the significance of his losses in the courts and the absence of evidence of fraud."

Those officials also respected the result of the Electoral College, she said.

"Many of them told President Trump that it was time to concede the election to Mr. Biden," she said at the hearing on Tuesday.

Dozens of judges rejected post-election litigation from Trump or his supporters, according to The Washington Post.

Many White House officials thought the election was over when the litigation ended and the Electoral College met, Murphy said.

As outlined in other Jan. 6 committee hearings, Trump's White House staff and his Department of Justice "were repeatedly telling him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to change the outcome of the election," Murphy said.

After his time in the Trump administration, Deere went on to work as a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee. Deere said that Monday was his last day with the senator.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity the Senator gave me especially since I didn't know what I wanted to do after leaving the White House," Deere wrote on Twitter.

Deere, in a written statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday, said him leaving the senator's office was not related to the Jan. 6 committee.

"I certainly had no advance knowledge that they would play a portion of my deposition today. It was simply coincidence," he said.

Hagerty issued a statement on Tuesday describing Deere as an "outstanding employee" and "an even better person and friend."