Hot Springs, 1912: "Well you will see that I've thrown away my crutches and I will be home soon," reads the reverse of this card sent to Wichita, Kan. A course of 21 baths was often marketed by the resort city bathhouses to flocks of people who hoped that their ailments would be helped by the thermal waters.

