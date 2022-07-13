Arkansas reports more than 1,800 new covid cases; death toll rises by 10

The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,810 new coronavirus cases as the number of people hospitalized with the virus reached a new four-month high.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 10, to 11,620.

Hospitalizations rose Wednesday by six, to 343. The count was already at its highest level since the 371 cases reported on March 5.

Wednesday's increase of 1,810 new cases was larger by 254 that Tuesday's reported 1,556 new cases, but it was smaller by 585 than the increase reported the previous Wednesday. That spike of 2,395 cases was the largest one-day increase since February, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The rise on Wednesday was the third-largest increase since the winter surge. The second-largest daily increase was the 1,939 cases added Friday.

With fewer cases reported than the previous Wednesday, the state saw a decline in the average daily increase in its covid case count over a rolling seven-day period. The count, which on Tuesday topped 1,500 for the first time since February, fell Wednesday to 1,422, which was still up from an average of 1,045 the previous week. The daily average of 1,422 is derived from the 9,957 new cases reported over the seven-day period.

Growing for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 433, to 15,228, as new cases outpaced recoveries. The total as of Wednesday was the largest since Feb. 14.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by one, to 14 — the third consecutive daily increase in ventilator usage.

After rising by 14 a day earlier, the number of covid patients who were in intensive care remained Wednesday at 58.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 881,424 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 854,346 are considered recovered.