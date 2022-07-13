Boots and Badges blood drive set for Thursday in Rogers

ROGERS -- The city is hosting its third annual Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive this week.

First responders from Rogers are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for the blood drive, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Rogers Activity Center's south gym at 315 W. Olive St.

The event provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients, while at the same time honoring area first responders for their work. It is also a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing, according to a news release from the blood center.

The blood center is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities.

All donors will receive a free Boots and Badges Blood Drive T-shirt honoring first responders and a free sandwich card from Chick-fil-A, redeemable at the Whitaker Parkway or Pleasant Grove Road locations, while supplies last. Donors also will be entered to win weekly drawings for $200 mystery prizes and a chance to win the $5,000 mystery grand prize, according to the release.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.