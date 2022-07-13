Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Underway

Pine Bluff area grants available

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF) will accept grant applications through Aug. 15. Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply online for Giving Tree grants through PBACF. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release. Organizations can apply at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Details: https://www.arcf.org/apply/nonprofits/ or call the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at (870) 850-7934.

Thursday, July 14

SBA region chief to visit Pine Bluff

Edward "Ted" James, the Region VI administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will present opening remarks and a welcome during the SBA Arkansas On the Trail to You event from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St. James will be joined by Edward Haddock, SBA Arkansas' district director, according to a news release. Registration for the free event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sba-arkansas-on-the-trail-to-you-july-14th-1000-am-central-time-tickets-332237670817?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Details: Arkansas_DO@sba.gov.

Veterans legal aid clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans on a variety of civil legal areas. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. The clinic is still following the covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, July 14

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 14 and July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room. This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: Central Park and Taylor Association meets July 14 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Through Thursday, July 14

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Friday, July 15

Small business event set

The 2022 Southeast Arkansas Small Business Development Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 via Zoom. New or aspiring entrepreneurs, business and technical school students, apprentices, veterans, faith-based leaders, and community and economic development professionals are invited to attend the free session.

The event will bring together approximately 20 organizations focused on equipping people with resources to start and grow their businesses. An in-person portion will be held at Dermott City Hall, according to a news release. Participants are invited to the "Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable" at 8:30 a.m. where they can network with local, regional, and statewide lenders. Quanika Jackson, chief executive officer for Platinum Investments Groups Inc., will deliver the luncheon address. The event is free, but registration is required at the Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, ext. 10, or online at https://bit.ly/3A3jaOn.

Through Friday, July 15

Boys & Girls tourney registration set

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a kickball tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 23 at 1000 Townsend Park Drive. The event will include 16 co-ed teams of 10-12 players.

The registration deadline is Friday and the fee is $100 per team, according to a news release. Details: www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or call (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.