Club hears about pollination

Delores Kelley presented the program, "Birds, Bees, and Beetles," at the recent Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club meeting at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Kelley said pollination occurs when pollen grains are moved between two flowers of the same species by wind or animals. Successful pollination results in the production of healthy fruit and fertile seeds, allowing plants to reproduce, according to the news release.

When pollen is moved within a flower or carried from one flower to another of the same species, it leads to fertilization. This transfer of pollen is necessary for healthy and productive native and agricultural ecosystems.

Most pollinators are beneficial insects such as flies, beetles, wasps, ants, butterflies, moths and bees. Other pollinators are vertebrates such as birds, bats and small mammals. In the United States, pollination produces nearly $20 billion worth of products annually, according to the release.

Many pollinator groups are in decline. Pollution, the misuse of chemicals, disease and changes in climatic patterns are all contributing to shrinking and shifting pollinator populations. People can provide food and habitat for pollinators to help them thrive.

During the business session of the meeting, Kelley remarked that Kay Lynn Johnston and Savannah Johnston (club members) are enjoying their work with the Transformation Project's Backpack Program.

Heart-N-Hands EHC was well represented at the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council State Meeting. Debbie James taught a Wooden Presents Creative Skills Class, and Brenda Robinson taught a Burlap Flowers Creative Skills Class. Nancy Rosen received first place awards for the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club project books that she had submitted.

Those attending from Heart-N-Hands EHC were: James, Connie Herrin, Kaye Richardson, Kelley, Robinson, Sandy Smith, Jody Stout, Rosen, and Sarah Payton.

James explained about the new project club, Grace Willing Workers (Traveling With Grace) and invited more members to join.

For Show and Tell, Dixie Fritz showed items that she purchased at Sweet T's Farms. She gave one item away as a door prize.

Activities that the club can look forward to attending are: Heart-N-Hands EHC club meeting starting at 10 a.m. at Pursuit Church on July 14, and Christmas in July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30.

Guests at the meeting were Juanita Starr (guest of Cathy Lewis) and Gwen Bunch's granddaughter, Ava.

After the meeting, James taught a Picture Frame Craft Workshop.