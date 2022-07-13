Turner to attend national conference

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner has been invited to Charlotte, N.C., to facilitate worship service Sunday and participate as a panelist July 18 to address youth involvement with law enforcement.

The panel is called, "I Fear for My Life," and it will be held during the National Alliance of Blacks in Criminal Justice's (NABCJ) 49th annual Conference and Training Institute July 17-21, according to a news release.

Turner is the senior pastor at the historic Elm Grove Baptist Church at Pine Bluff and executive director of Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

He is a 2013 recipient of the NABCJ Mary Church Terrell Award, named after the freedom fighter and community leader whose efforts helped pave the way to full citizenship for African Americans in this country, according to the release.

Also, he's a long-term leader within National Alliance of Faith and Justice (NAFJ) PEN OR PENCIL National Mentoring Initiative and serves on the Faith and Justice Committee for the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission.

Boys & Girls Club plans tourney

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a kickball tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 23 at 1000 Townsend Park Drive.

The event will include 16 co-ed teams of 10-12 players. The registration deadline is Friday and the fee is $100 per team, according to a news release.

An award will be presented to the first place winner. There will also be food, music, and other activities.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club. To register or for details, visit www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or call (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

Chamber plans Business After Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Taco Tuesday Business After House Event at 5 p.m. July 26 at the Avenue on Main, 201 S. Main St.

Tacos will be three for $15 and the event will include drinks and networking, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Manufacturing council sets job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council (JCMC) will host Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the White Hall Community Center, 9301 Dollarway Road.

The event will target industrial job seekers throughout the county and surrounding areas.

There's no cost to JCMC members and $500 for non-members, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The registration deadline is Aug. 12. To register and/or join the manufacturing council, email Felicia@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call (870) 535-0110.

Discovery Farms sets tour in NE Arkansas

A rice production field day on July 20 to be co-hosted by the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program and Anheuser-Busch will highlight water and nutrient efficiency, carbon sequestration and include tours of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center, Pratt Farms and Busch Agricultural Resources.

The field tour will be 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and begin at the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center located on Arkansas Highway 1 in southern Poinsett County; GPS (35°39'25.7"N 90°42'36.5"W). Lunch will be provided and there will be buses to move participants among the sites. There is no cost to attend but an RSVP by Friday to aussery@uada.edu is appreciated for a lunch count, according to a news release.

"We are excited about co-hosting this field day with Anheuser Busch to focus attention on continuous improvement to increase profitability in rice production through more efficient use of soil and water resources in real-world situations," said Mike Daniels, director of the Discovery Farms program and an extension specialist in water quality.

The research is being funded in part by a grant from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation which supports the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program's network of working farms that document the impact of conservation on water quality and soil health to serve as learning hubs for the industry.

Details: https://aaes.uada.edu/centers-and-programs/discovery-farm-program/.