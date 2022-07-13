County told of Sherill fire plan

Though not on the agenda, several people showed up to the Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting Monday to speak on a resolution approving the Sherrill Fire Department's move to absorb the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department.

During last week's committee meeting, Sherill Fire Chief Eddie Anderson asked the quorum court to hold off on its decision before stepping in and taking action. "I'm not trying to stir things up but I don't want the department to get in a bind," he said.

Anderson said he wanted to make sure the Sherrill department could handle the move.

The resolution states that the Wright-Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department has suffered in recent years, like many volunteer fire departments have, with the recruitment and retention of qualified firefighters, including the position of fire chief.

According to documents, the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department's board of directors met on June 17 to discuss the matter of the vacant fire chief's position and the status of the fire department. The board voted and approved that, for the well-being and safety of the citizens living in the Wright-Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department's fire district, the Wright-Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department would be absorbed into the Sherrill Fire Department, including control of all equipment, buildings, property, and finances, past, present, and future.

City officials in the town of Sherrill then passed Resolution 2022-0 and Mayor Jody Campbell signed it, stating that the town of Sherrill agreed to absorb the Wright-Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department into the Sherrill Volunteer Fire Department, assuming control of the property, finances, equipment, and all that encompasses the reorganization of the fire department.

Mayor Campbell spoke during last week's quorum court committee meeting and said his town was the second municipality to be approached and that they do have ties to the Wright-Pastoria community.

"We were in agreement to run it the same way Sherrill is run by maintaining equipment, maintaining finances, and chain of command," said Campbell, who added that she was unsure of how the department got into this situation but understands volunteering is problematic. "We have already lined up firefighters that would return to the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department if it is absorbed by Sherrill."

Campbell said an agreement has already been made when it comes to training and chain of command and that there will be someone stationed at the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department.

"We will have access to a fully functioned truck. Sherrill has already done inventory on the trucks that need to be repaired and what needs to be done as well as the building," said Campbell. "Yes, we are coming in the middle of this. Sherrill did not seek this; it was approached to us. We're just trying to make the best of the situation for everybody."

Additional information was handed to the justices of the peace for review during the Quorum Court meeting Monday, and the resolution will be addressed during August's committee meeting.

In other county business, $7,092 was appropriated to the Sheriff's Office for Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The amount requested is from DEA overtime reimbursements.

The Quorum Court approved to fund MECA $84,496.

The 911 Administrative Board and the MECA Board recently met and approved the hiring of three new positions in MECA. Two positions will be entry-level telecommunicators and one position will be an ACIC Data Entry Clerk.

Two of the positions were cut in 2017 and 2019 in order to reduce expenses, and with the increased workload MECA is experiencing, officials are requesting those positions be filled.

Also approved was an appropriation for $41,250 to the Jefferson County Road Department that was received from Union Pacific through the Gill Ragon Owen Attorney Firm for the damage done to Gaddy Koonce Road on June 22, 2019 from a train derailment.