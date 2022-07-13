Covid hospitalizations log one-day jump of 31

Arkansas' tally of hospitalized covid-19 patients rose Tuesday by 31 -- the largest one-day jump since January -- as the state's count of cases grew by more than 1,500.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,610.

"COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are steadily increasing," the Health Department said in a tweet.

It recommended people check the "covid-19 community level" in their county, as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to determine what precautions they should take.

The levels -- low, medium or high -- are based on a county's weekly number of new cases, hospital admissions for covid-19 and the percentage of staffed hospital beds that are occupied by covid-19 patients.

People can look up the level for a given county on the CDC's website at cdc.gov.

After falling by two on Monday, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas grew Tuesday to 337, its highest level since March 5.

The last time the number rose by more than 30 in a single day was Jan. 26, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

After falling the previous four days, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care in Arkansas grew Tuesday by 14, to 58, the largest one-day rise since Feb. 28.

The total number in intensive care as of Tuesday was still just below the recent high of 59 that the number reached on Thursday, however.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, which grew by one on Monday, rose again Tuesday by five, to 13.

In an email, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill contrasted the growing hospitalizations to what the state experienced during previous waves of infection.

During the initial omicron surge, for instance, the number hospitalized reached an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

"Right now, although hospitalizations are rising, we aren't seeing the kind of spike in hospitalizations that we've seen in the past, so [hospitals] aren't experiencing the kind of strain they have previously," McNeill said.

She said both of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock had 32 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, which was almost triple the number it had a week ago, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said the patients on Tuesday included one who was in intensive care and on a ventilator. Fourteen of the 32 patients were fully vaccinated, she said.

"We're able to accommodate the number of patients we have right now, but if we need to we can add more covid beds," Taylor said.

"We could re-open negative pressure beds and move patients around again. We're hoping we don't have to do that."

Because of the rising number of covid-19 patients, she said UAMS on Tuesday reinstated a policy requiring people to wear masks in all indoor spaces, instead of just in clinical care areas.

She noted that the covid-19 level in Pulaski County and 15 other counties in the state is listed by the CDC as being high, meaning masks are recommended in indoor public places.

"This variant is very contagious, and we're just trying to do what we can to protect everyone when they're here," she said.

Out of UAMS' 11,000 employees around the state, she said 200 were not cleared to work for reasons related to covid-19, up from 176 on Friday.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 17 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 11 on Monday, spokeswoman Amanda Leech said.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 206, on Tuesday, followed by Washington County with 155, Benton County with 74, Sebastian County with 71 and Craighead County with 56.

The 1,556 figure of cases added to the statewide count was more than twice the size of the increase on Monday and five times the size of the one a week earlier, following a slowdown in testing and reporting over the Fourth of July weekend.

Growing for the seventh day in a row, the average daily increase in the case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 1,506, the first time it had been above 1,500 since the week ending Feb. 15.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 879,614.

After dipping on Monday, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Tuesday by 316, to 14,795, which was still below a recent high of more than 15,000 cases that were active as of Sunday.

The upward trend in Arkansas' new cases that began in late April has been fueled most recently by a more-infectious version of omicron known as BA.5.

According to estimates updated Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the strain accounted for 65% of new cases nationwide last week, up from about 54% the previous week.

In the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services region encompassing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, the estimated percentage of cases caused by BA.5 last week was even higher -- 68.3%, which was the largest percentage among the department's 10 regions.

According to a fact sheet the Biden administration issued Tuesday on its response to the strain, BA.5 "may have some increased ability to escape immunity, including from prior infections, meaning it has the potential to cause the numbers of infections to rise in the coming weeks."

Along with the BA.4 strain, which was responsible for an estimated 16.3% of new cases in the United States last week, BA.5 first gained attention for causing a resurgence of infections in South Africa in April and May.

At a White House covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, said vaccines and treatments are as effective against BA.5 as against other omicron variants in preventing severe illness.

But he noted that immunity, whether from vaccination or a previous infection, wanes over time, making it important for people to stay up to date on their vaccines and boosters.

Referring to the original version of omicron, he said, "There's good data now that if you were infected with BA.1, you really don't have a lot of good protection against BA.4/5."