Defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth's plan comes to fruition

The seventh in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- JJ Hollingsworth was a fourth-grader when Jermaine Petty, an All-America linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2001, began working with him as a personal trainer.

"When JJ first came to me for training, his goal -- his dream really -- was to become a Razorback," Petty said. "I told him, 'I've been there. I know how to get there. If you follow the game plan we put together, there's a chance you can get to the Razorbacks.'

" 'It's not guaranteed, but there's a chance,' " Petty continued in his message. " 'And one thing I can guarantee you, if you follow the plan, there will be a Division I scholarship at some school.' "

Nearly 10 years later, Hollingsworth is a Razorback.

Hollingsworth will be a freshman defensive end this fall after becoming the first player from Greenland High School to sign a football scholarship with the University of Arkansas.

"It's really cool," Hollingsworth said. "I hope I'm not the last player from Greenland to sign with Arkansas, but I'm honored to be the first. I hope it sets a new standard for us."

Greenland High School is 6 miles south of Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but the two places can seem worlds apart considering Greenland is a Class 3A school and Arkansas plays in the SEC.

"Basically the signs for Fayetteville and Greenland are back to back," Greenland Coach Lee Larkan said. "You just go from one to the other.

"But for one of our players to sign a scholarship with Arkansas? That's really big.

"I know the whole town's so proud of JJ, and we're proud of him at the high school. A kid that has all those expectations, sometimes it's tough on him, and he's handled it well."

Petty coached Hollingsworth in peewee football starting in the fifth grade, then was his volunteer defensive line coach at Greenland the previous two seasons.

"Jermaine Petty is my mentor," Hollingsworth said. "I owe him so much."

Petty can relate to Hollingsworth's background because he came to Arkansas after playing at Chapman High School -- a Class 2A program in Inman, S.C. -- and Butler County (Kan.) Community College.

"Coming from a small high school myself and making it to the big stage at Arkansas in the SEC, I had to really work hard," Petty said. "I had to do all the little things right. Make myself be known when you're unknown.

"That's what JJ did, too. He bought into the game plan we talked about. He worked hard and trained hard. He kept his grades up and always said, 'Yes sir,' and 'No sir.'

"He attacked the weight room. He always stayed after practice to get some extra stuff in when no coach was pushing him. There have been times I've driven by the Greenland field and JJ's out there running."

Hollingsworth became Arkansas' first commitment of the 2022 class when he accepted a scholarship offer from Coach Sam Pittman on July 24, 2020, before his junior season.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hollingsworth had not yet been able to meet Pittman or Arkansas' assistant coaches in person.

All of the recruiting at that time had to be done virtually with Zoom calls for safety reasons, but none of that mattered to Hollingsworth.

"It's been my dream for as long as I can remember to play for Arkansas," Hollingsworth said. "There's never been another school where I wanted to go.

"When Coach Pittman called me, I didn't waste any time committing."

Hollingsworth was an early enrollee in January, and he went through four on-campus bowl practices in late December before taking part in offseason workouts and spring practice. He's been part of the program for seven months but doesn't take anything for granted.

"Honestly, it's still surreal to me that I'm playing for Arkansas right now," he said.

Petty said he's glad Pittman made an early offer to Hollingsworth.

"That just goes to show that Coach Pittman saw that diamond in the rough," Petty said. "He could see that once the Arkansas coaches got their hands on JJ, they could turn him into a dominant player in the SEC West."

Hollingsworth, who played on the defensive and offensive lines and on special teams throughout his career at Greenland, had 33 tackles and 1 sack as a sophomore.

More impressive than any stats, Hollingsworth played most of that season with a broken left hand.

"That just shows how bad he wanted to play," Larkan said. "He always wanted to be out there."

Hollingsworth played the last game of his freshman season with a fractured bone in his left leg.

"My pain tolerance is pretty high," he said. "So if I could play, I knew I needed to play.

"It was important to me and it was important to my team. I wasn't going to miss any games over a little thing."

As a junior, Hollingsworth had 66 tackles, including 13 1/2 for lost yards, and 8 sacks. His senior season he had 63 tackles with 10 for lost yards and 3 sacks.

"JJ always has chased the ball," Larkan said. "That's probably a big thing that Arkansas saw in him. When the ball was away from him, he still got in on the play."

Hollingsworth, 6-3 and 255 pounds, was 17 as a high school senior. He didn't turn 18 until June 10.

"When JJ played both ways for us as a sophomore he was 15, and he was playing with a broken hand against 18-year-olds," Larkan said. "I think that caught Arkansas' attention, too."

Hollingsworth said the bowl practices with the Razorbacks were eye-opening.

"Those practices were really fast-paced," Hollingsworth said. "It was a lot different than what I did coming from Greenland.

"I was trying to figure out where everybody was going. There's not a coach telling you where to go every second.

"But that was truthfully one of the best experiences I've had to this day. I was worried about how I looked to the coaches, but I also got to sit back and just learn. Watch the older guys and see what they do, see how they move.

"I got an idea about being part of a college practice before I even got to college."

Going through spring practice with defensive coordinator Barry Odom and defensive line coach Deke Adams also was incredibly beneficial, Hollingsworth said.

"It was a whole different scene of football than I've ever been around," Hollingsworth said. "I learned so much from Coach Deke and Coach Odom and Coach Pittman.

"I feel like I've already changed a lot as a player. I've learned a lot this summer. So I don't think I'm going to be the same player for fall camp that I was in the spring."

Hollingsworth said summer workouts with Jamil Walker, the Razorbacks' strength and conditioning coach, are intense.

"I feel like I'm pushing myself a lot more than when I first got here," he said. "I've gotten a lot more competitive. Pushing myself internally and finding new limits for myself.

"I've gotten a taste for what I could be, and once you get hungry for something, you push yourself harder and you learn that your body can do things that you had no idea it could do."

Petty, who led the Razorbacks with 140 tackles as a senior, knows what it takes to play in the SEC.

"As far as what kind of player JJ can be at Arkansas, that's up to him," Petty said. "Whatever he puts his mind to doing, I think he can be that kind of guy.

"But he's got to understand that being from a small school, now you're playing with a lot of kids that played at bigger schools, played against better competition. Now he understands his workload is a little bit harder, and he's going to have to do extra work to get those great, quality reps.

"There's going to be times he's going to get frustrated, and he's just got to stick to it. Once he gets through his freshman year, I think JJ's going to be on course to be one of those top players we'll talk about for a long time."





