EDITORIAL: The latest dope

Editor's note: Last week, an outfit promoting a proposed constitutional amendment to the state constitution, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, turned in nearly 200,000 signatures to the state, and hopes to get the proposal on the November ballot. The state now takes the matter, and will verify signatures to see if the rest of us will actually vote on it. Stay tuned.

Last month, a national television network came out with a story about the ill effects of marijuana, and how several studies pointed to problems with modern weed--problems your father or grandfather didn't have to worry about. The national television network was not Fox News. It was CNN.

The network found that another study--and there have been several lately--showed that marijuana these days might not be the "grass" found back in the 1960s, and real problems can be found in modern usage.

For latest example, CNN reports the University of Toronto found that recreational marijuana comes with a higher risk of emergency room visits. Those dope users were found to be 22 percent more likely to visit an ER than those who didn't use, with physical bodily injury being the top reason. As you might imagine.

"Cannabis use is not as benign and safe as some might think," said the study's author. In fact, he said the study should set off alarm bells.

We came across that story last month. It seems a new warning comes out every few months. Either the THC in modern dope is much higher than it was during the age of flower children, or maybe it's a study that shows the kids get into the stash in Colorado. Another study shows the problematic psychotic effects of smoking modern dope. These articles and reports are no longer limited to the fuddy-duddies in the newspapers.

According to that CNN report: "Marijuana smokers had higher blood and urine levels of several smoke-related toxins such as naphthalene, acrylamide and acrylonitrile than nonsmokers, a 2021 study found. Naphthalene is associated with anemia, liver and neurological damage, while acrylamide and acrylonitrile have been associated with cancer and other health issues.

"Another study done last year found teenagers were about twice as likely to report 'wheezing or whistling' in the chest after vaping marijuana than after smoking cigarettes or using e-cigarettes. A number of studies have shown an association between marijuana use and injury, both physical and mental . . . ."

Young people and frequent users are most susceptible.

And yet, in our story about the Arkansas proposal, our reporter notes that a poll from Talk Business & Politics shows that 53 percent of those responding said marijuana should be legal for all adults 21 and older. So various groups are trying to get such a thing on the ballot, some having more success than others.

It may be a blessing that the groups are fighting with each other in the public prints. (See Saturday's front page.) But nobody should be surprised at the determination of these pro-dope outfits, despite marijuana's ill effects.

When pro-weed outfits were trying to legalize "medical" marijuana back in 2016, they told us all that it was only a first step--a first step toward complete legalization. And now here we are. One step to go.

We hope it isn't one step over the line, sweet Jesus.