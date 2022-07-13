OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Fool-proof options for pairing wine & barbecue

I’m a bit of an atheist when it comes to the many so-called rules of food and wine pairings. Yes, there are some incredible pairings out there, and, sure, there are a few general guidelines that one should stick to. But I’ve always thought the hemming and hawing some sommeliers go through to find the perfect match was more performative than anything else. I tend to just think that good wine, good food and good company work well together in any combination.

Barbecue, however, is where I make an exception. Barbecue sits at an unlikely confluence of sweet, savory, spicy and smoky, making it something of a challenging match for wine. For most of us, beer may seem like the obvious go-to, but, after a little thought, I think I’ve found a few fool-proof options.

BRISKET

Growing up, brisket was my personal barbecue gateway drug. With its endless waves of umami and high fat content, you’ll want to look for bold, high-tannin reds. Try cabernets from California or syrah from Washington state, which has a balance of fruit aromas but is also known for a naturally smokey element. Red wines from Bordeaux or Spain would also work well here.

RIBS

I have to down a whole bottle of Tums before I can even look at a plate of ribs, but I don’t let it stop me. Here — and really for all smoked pork — I think zinfandel works best. The best examples come from California, and I especially prefer them when their alcohol levels below 15%. Zinfandel’s naturally rich fruit flavors marry perfectly with the sweet smoke of the pork.

SPICIER RUBS AND SAUCES

Typically, spicier fare would make me nervous when it comes to wine pairings, but here, I think it allows for some of barbecue’s most exciting pairing options. The general rule of thumb is that spicy food should be met with wines that have a touch of sweetness; the spicier the food, the sweeter the wine. If you like your sauces to turn up the heat, try Italian reds like brachetto or lambrusco. Both are light and slightly sparkling, with heady aromas of bright red fruit. Another options is Port — the Portuguese dessert wine — with (gasp!) ice cubes.

MUSTARD-BASED SAUCES

I love the tangy, mustard-y sauces that come out of South Carolina, but these are some of the most difficult wine pairings to get right. You need a wine that’s rich and powerful with plenty of acid to back it up. A big red wine can work here, but I think you’ll have a more interesting meal with an off-dry riesling or with Portugal’s other dessert wine, Madeira, known for it’s nutty, caramel flavors.

As always, you can see what I’m drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com