Greenwood neighborhood evacuated due to fire

GREENWOOD -- A Greenwood neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday because of a large grass fire that jumped a fire break at Fort Chaffee, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post around 6:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments were on the scene attempting to contain the blaze, which was "approaching the residential Hilltop addition in Greenwood."

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said he was told the fire started at Fort Chaffee on Tuesday afternoon.

Once it became clear that some homes in Greenwood were in the possible path of the fire, the mayor said he and first responders went to the Hilltop neighborhood and suggested residents leave the area until the fire was contained.

"We probably had about 35 homes that were in danger," Kinslow said, adding that the evacuation was not mandatory. He said about 8o%-90% of the residents decided to evacuate.

The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department opened the Bell Park community pavilion for evacuees, Kinslow said. Snacks and water were provided to those who showed up. He said the Greenwood Senior Activity Center was also opened up for evacuees, though he was uncertain if anyone went to that location.

"A lot of people just went downtown for a while," he said.

Kinslow said he was aware of no structure damage to private property or injuries from the fire.

"We did have a fireman that got a little overheated," he said, adding that the firefighter was treated at the scene and soon returned to help with getting the fire under control.

The mayor said there probably were seven or eight different fire agencies that assisted in battling the blaze.

Kinslow said the blaze was reminiscent of a fire in the area in 2011 that consumed a house before responders could react to it, though he said this time the multiple agencies helped contain 90% of the fire before any homes could be damaged.

"Amazing response," Kinslow said. "And nobody was hurt. That's the key."

According an update on the Sheriff's Office Facebook post at 8:10 p.m., residents were being allowed to return home and the fire was about 90% contained.

The county has been under a burn ban since Monday.

Smoke rises from a grass fire Tuesday in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220713Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)











Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow (left) speaks with Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division officials on Tuesday after multiple emergency agencies helped contain a fire before it reached the residential Hilltop neighborhood in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220713Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





