Help teachers? Maybe later

The thing about state Sen. Jonathan Dismang of Beebe is that it makes him no less conservative to be understated, responsible, reasonable and problem-solving.

In the era of gone-mad conservatism, sane conservatives can come to be seen as moderate-ish when they aren't.

Dismang will tell you straight-out that, with the state having a $1.6 billion surplus and more than a billion dollars in built-up reserves, the Legislature he helps lead will be comfortable in the special session next month only in reducing revenue by cutting income taxes. But it won't be comfortable, he says, increasing expenditures such as raising teacher pay.

That's sane enough and classically conservative.

It's simply a choice, a matter of philosophical priority. It's whether to use this manna to lather upper-income taxpayers with a top-rate reduction, or make a significant investment in upgrading the teaching profession--which did hazardous double duty, classroom and online, in the pandemic, and which has come to reside in a kind of a modern American killing field.

Dismang says we have ample reserves to prop up future budgets if we hit a recession after building a tax cut into state government's ongoing revenue stream.

So he is perfectly willing to tap reserves later if necessary to keep teacher salaries pretty much where they are now if we have a budget shortfall, but not with tapping those reserves later to prop up significantly upgraded teacher salaries to which we would obligate ourselves now with raises from these surplus monies.

Surrounding states, none of them garden spots for learning or progress, have made more of an investment recently than Arkansas in paying teachers. Here, teachers are leaving the classroom in greater numbers for reasons sensible and evident. Those include the fact that the likely next governor of the state tweets that schools are not doing a very good job and are indoctrinating our kids with dreaded American history teaching.

It's safe to say, then, that it was only the shift of Dismang's party to an extremist form of resentment conservatism that made you start to think of him as something different from the deep conservative he was.

Dismang was one of the main young Republican architects of the innovative private-option form of Medicaid expansion. It pragmatically accepted big federal dollars but applied the privatization element in how they'd be spent.

He did two stints as president pro tem of the Senate and kept the train on the tracks. Now he's Senate chairman of Joint Budget, and, I think, the first legislative go-to guy on spending or otherwise handling this $1.6 billion surplus manna.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who may in fact be moderate-ish, suggested initially that the state make direct payments for inflation relief. Dismang and legislators didn't like that idea. You see who and what prevailed.

So, Talk Business and Politics went to Dismang for its Sunday show. When Roby Brock of Talk Business outlined the risk of making ongoing obligations with surplus money, and of the income-tax cut posing the same kind of risk as teacher raises, Dismang simply said, "Members were comfortable with looking at decreasing revenues, but, again, not increasing ongoing expenses."

He said he was worried about unfunded mandates on schools. He didn't mention unfunded mandates on state government, or at least its reserves, to stay above water if a recession compounds a steep income-tax cut.

He said teacher pay needs to be deferred for the regular "adequacy study" to determine the cost of an adequate education. But you could upgrade the teacher pay plan on its own merit, for market and justice reasons, and still do the broader adequacy study.

And Dismang said we really need to address discrepancies in teacher pay as well as incentives to lure teachers to disadvantaged-area schools. But you needn't keep Arkansas teacher pay substandard in general until you dive into those vital specifics.

Dismang also said he felt assured we'd address teacher pay in the regular session in January.

I'm glad he's sure. I'm waiting for the likeliest next governor to answer a relevant policy or issue question.

In the meantime, it's just a standard, non-extreme conservative thing to want to cut taxes now for sure and raise teacher pay later maybe.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



