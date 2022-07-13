DEAR HELOISE: I live in a tiny house, which is becoming very popular these days. That meant downsizing everything and using things that do double duty. I found that I could use plastic-coated paper plates for a number of chores such as:

• A dustpan: Use it and throw it away.

• As a cutting board.

• Use in the microwave to heat foods.

• Use as a spoon rest.

• Use to feed my little dog.

-- Harvey T.,

Silverton, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: My three best friends are coming for lunch toward the end of July, and I'd like to surprise them with something unusual by starting off lunch with your papaya recipe for cold summer soup. I'm known for unusual recipes, which is why my friends get excited about having lunch at my place. What I need is the complete recipe, because I've lost the one I had. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love to surprise our guests with a delicious and novel soup?

-- Marjorie P.,

Nashua, N.H.

DEAR READER: I always felt this was a fun soup to serve before the main course in the warm summer months. Every time I taste it I'm reminded of Hawaii.

Cold Papaya Soup

2 large papayas, peeled and cut into large cubes

¾ cup plain low-fat yogurt, divided use

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup mild-flavored honey (clover honey works well)

1 cup sparkling water, divided use

4 mint sprigs for garnish

Place the papaya, ½ cup of yogurt, lime juice and honey in a food processor, reserving some of the papaya for garnish. Process until smooth. Add ½ cup of the sparkling water and continue processing until blended. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

Just before serving, add the remaining sparkling water and mix well. Garnish each serving with several papaya cubes, 1 tablespoon of yogurt and a mint sprig. Makes about 4 servings.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently moved into my first apartment, and I'm learning to cook. I keep my olive oil in the refrigerator, but it gets all cloudy and thick. Does this mean it's gone bad?

-- Brad K.,

Tillamook, Ore.

DEAR READER: No, your olive oil is fine. Just leave it out at room temperature, and it will become lighter and easier to pour. The cold of the refrigerator is what makes it appear cloudy.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever someone moves into a new apartment or has a housewarming party, I usually give a gift of a large plastic bucket with supplies inside -- things such as dish towels, sponges, scrubbers, rubber cleaning gloves, window cleaners, dish soap and things along those lines. It's amazing how cleaning supplies can really eat into a budget.

-- Mary Ann R.,

Wilmore, Ky.

