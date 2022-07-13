Joe Volpe needs a better weather app.

All last week we'd been looking forward to fishing a pond that harbors healthy numbers of largemouth bass. Some are chunky. Some are big. We've caught a fair number of both over the years, often while fishing with Volpe's youngest son John. I call him Brother John.

Joe got him a copy of my book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, A Turkey Hunter's Quest For His Best."

I signed it, "To Brother John, my favorite Volpe!"

This irked Joe. He said it offended Cooper, his Labrador retriever, who believes that he is my favorite Volpe. After some discussion, Joe decided that he'd let that slide since Cooper technically is adopted. His pedigree has a long string of high-bred names that would mean quite a lot to Lab enthusiasts, but Volpe isn't one of them.

Late in the week, Volpe sent me a text about some incoming bad weather. It was supposed to rain Saturday morning, so he suggested fishing on Sunday, instead.

Fish bite well in the rain, especially right before the rain, I argued. The weather would be nicer on Sunday, but that would be because of a cold front which would probably mean bad fishing.

When we launched Volpe's boat at 7 a.m. Saturday, the sky was bright, blue and clear. It was already hot and humid. It didn't look or feel like rain, and it looked a lot less like it as the hours marched.

Fish did not bite at any of Volpe's favorite spots.

"I usually start catching them over there by that pipe," Volpe said.

"Then why aren't we fishing over there by that pipe? I asked.

"We have to work up to that. Just calm yourself down!"

When we didn't get any bites around the pipe, Volpe started getting worried. All of the decent-size fish I've ever caught on that pond were at the pipe. Volpe catches most of his there, too.

We moved to a sunken treetop about 20 yards off the bank. I flipped a jig among the branches and let it fall. Using a limb for leverage, I eased it up and down and jiggled it. No fish responded.

I pulled the jig out of the water and swung it into my hand. It felt like it had a fever.

"What's the water temperature?" I asked.

"Ninety-one-point-four degrees," Volpe said, astonished.

"Geez Louise, no wonder they're not biting," I said.

"It was about 84 when I caught them so good out here a couple of weeks ago," Volpe said.

"Yep, 84 is the sweet spot," I said. "At 91, they're probably in the deepest little holes they can find, just hanging out. I hate to say this, but we ain't gonna catch diddly squat out here today."

We eased around the pond's perimeter, fishing every visible piece of cover. Volpe got one good bite from a fish that wrapped his line around a post and pulled free. It happened again some time later.

One thing we did notice was that with every cast, schools of about 12-15 bass fingerlings followed the lure to the boat. They didn't strike at it. They just swam with it. I wondered aloud why the fingerlings were so energetic when bigger fish were not.

Our last stop was at a fountain in the middle of the lake. Multiple jets throw up a tall plume of water that splashes down in a circle about 75-80 feet in diameter. It is the most highly oxygenated water on the pond, and also the coolest. If I were a fish, that's where I would be.

"Sometimes in the summer they're just stacked in here like cordwood," Volpe said.

They were not there on Saturday, though. After a few casts, we made another circuit around the lake. Tiny bass, 8-10 inches long, fed voraciously against the bank in mere inches of water. Ordinarily one ignores fish that size, but we were desperate to catch anything. Some nipped at our lures, but they were too small to get to the hooks.

By then, the temperature was soaring and the humidity was oppressive. Even with sunglasses, the solar glare on the water was too bright to behold. This was not fun at all.

"We are not leaving here until I catch a fish," Volpe declared. "I am not going to get skunked on my own lake."

Until Volpe catches a fish. I was a non-factor in this equation, so it didn't matter if I caught a limit. In fact, that would only provoke the hyper-competitive Volpe.

"Dear Lord, please give this man a fish and put us out of our misery," I prayed.

Volpe's anxiety increased in pitch and volume as we completed our second circuit around the lake, which brought us back to the fountain. With our backs to the fountain, Volpe occupied himself rigging up a new rig. Next thing I knew, water crashed on the deck and inched toward me like a saw blade. Moments later, we were in the torrent, and I was drenched.

"Joe Volpe, that is the most passive-aggressive thing I have ever seen!" I yelled.

"I swear I didn't do it on purpose!" Volpe protested, laughing. "I got distracted."

Volpe allowed that the same thing happened the last time he fished with Brother John, who is very easily annoyed. I wouldn't give Joe the satisfaction of admitting that I was grateful for the relief from the heat.

Volpe cast a worm rigged wacky style into the fountain spray. He got a bite and set the hook on a 2-pound largemouth bass.

"I do not give up!" Volpe shouted, pumping his fist. "I do NOT give up!"

"Thank you, Lord!" I said silently, face to the sky.

To my horror, Volpe said, "The solunar tables say we're in the middle of a minor feeding period. The major period goes from, like, 1:30 to 3:30. They're going to start biting. I just know it!"

"No they're not," I said. "Let's get out of here before your boat melts."

"What did I just say?" Volpe asked. "I don't give up!"

The heat and sun eventually forced Volpe to acknowledge the obvious, but I'll give him credit. He went down swinging.