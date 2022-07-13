• Granville Barrett, a police officer in Stockbridge, Ga., said, "It was God's will ... right time, right place," as he was lauded for rescuing a 3-year-old boy who was wandering near busy Rock Quarry Road after apparently climbing a fence at ABC Early Learning Academy a quarter-mile away.

• James Clayton Wolf of Cottonwood County, Minn., is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown, with federal prosecutors saying he not only defrauded grain buyers but undermined the nation's organic labeling system.

• Daniel Cunningham, a neighbor, said a son had stayed there, "fixing the house and cleaning it up," and "her family comes and visits once in a while," after a fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted-living facility in Boca Raton, Fla., left two people dead and another wounded.

• Paxton Williams, an assistant attorney general in Iowa, who is Black, is suing Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a racial justice protest, alleging he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason.

• Kristin Carden of the Center for Biological Diversity said "threats to North Pacific right whales grow with each passing day" as she welcomed the federal government's commitment to study increasing habitat in Alaska waters for a species estimated to be down to 30.

• Eric Otjen of SeaWorld San Diego said what he saw was normal sea lion behavior for this time of year, when males spar as breeding season gets underway, and not fast-moving animals chasing beachgoers as suggested by a popular TikTok video.

• Michele Hoskins of Sebastian, Fla., was jailed on charges of failing to report the death of her mother and tampering with evidence after police say she kept the body in a chest freezer so she could keep cashing the 93-year-old woman's disability checks.

• Gus Soto, a personal injury attorney in Tallahassee, Fla., applied for disciplinary revocation, effectively disbarring himself, and agreed to make $396,931 in restitution to five clients who allege he misappropriated their settlement funds.

• Darrel Broussard, police chief in Cleveland, Texas, cited newly tested DNA from a piece of carpet with "a spectacle of blood" as officers charged Shelley Susan Thompson with the capital murders of a couple found beaten in their home 17 years ago.