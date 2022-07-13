Identify these crazies

Like the NSA, social media platforms like Facebook use AI to monitor communications. NSA uses it to ID terrorists. The question is, why aren't companies like Twitter and Facebook using it to identify "crazies" like the sniper shooting up the Fourth of July parade in Illinois?

These companies' programs seem to be able to identify so-called right-wing and other political groups' postings. Why, then, are they not using their AI capabilities to help ID these crazies who post their intentions online?

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home

Baby isn't their body

How could a Christian become pro-choice? Seeking to understand the tremendous passion of abortion advocates, I realized they were right about "My body, my choice," and the government should not dictate what we do with our bodies.

God's word says every person is granted life by God: "For you formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother's womb. ... Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in your book, they all were written; the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them."

This is incredible. We are not merely intelligent animals, as evolutionists contend, and we are not just some blob of tissue that emerges from the womb as a baby. We are persons, given a soul by God at the moment of conception. And God, the creator of the universe, grants us free will (choice) of how we are to live our lives: to serve him, or the world, the flesh, or the devil. But we cannot exercise that choice if we are snuffed out before we see the light of day.

So every woman (and man) should have the right--the choice--to do with their body whatever they choose. But an unborn child is not their body; it is in their body. It has different genes (half from the father), a different personality, and may even be a male. The woman has the opportunity to nurture the development and birth of another human being--something absolutely extraordinary.

Let us celebrate life at all stages, the life given to us by God. And let us be a witness to others with the love and truth of Christ, who grants us the opportunity (and choice) to live lives of meaning and significance, with the joy of the Lord.

MARK PETERSON

Little Rock

The abortion solution

Yes, yes, yes, my fellow Arkansans, there is now the only perfect cure for abortion. No longer just experimental, the unwanted fetuses will be implanted in men.

Men in the Arkansas Legislature voted to ban abortion, which by the way is such an upright and Christian action of the Legislature, especially in regards to young girls who have been raped. These men will be implanted with the fetuses. Also, the husbands of female legislators who voted for the ban will be implanted. Pro-life men who frequently harass women at abortion clinics will no longer have to protest but can actually carry the babies. If you can't afford the pregnancy and can't work, don't worry, you will be provided with diapers, formula, and will be surrounded with love.

LUCY NOLEN

Little Rock

What to do with cash

Arkansas has an impressive $1.6 billion surplus. Yes, that's billions of dollars. The governor has called a special legislative session to start on Aug. 8 to address the budgeting of these state dollars. This surplus is a good problem to have as well as an opportunity.

Governor Hutchinson will be remembered for his tax cuts beginning in 2015 and later in 2017, 2019, and 2021. These cuts lowered taxes for individuals and corporations in Arkansas. No doubt, these cuts spurred and will spur economic growth in our state. But there is more to consider than this singular economic approach alone.

Reviewing U.S. News' annual ranking of states, it is apparent Arkansas has many areas needing attention. However, as a fiscal conservative, I would never suggest that throwing monies at a problem is a solution. But approving, investing, and growing programs for the better of the state's citizens can boost economic growth.

According to U.S. News, in Health Care, Education, and Crime and Correctional, Arkansas ranks 49th, 41st, and 48th. Investing in these three areas has excellent potential for reaping economic growth and the overall betterment of life for Arkansans for generations.

Taking a singular approach can be short-sighted.

Instead, we must invest in programming and services that impact Arkansans in every aspect of their daily lives. Ask anyone that is struggling with health issues and the costs associated with them. Ask those responsible for recruiting and retention of educators. Ask those that have been impacted by crime and gun violence. Ask, and you will be told these significant issues must be addressed.

Rural hospitals need a shot in the arm, and teachers and law enforcement officers need raises. However, taking a singular approach that has been practiced in the past can be short-sighted when there are many other needs.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln