Little Rock board to consider six-month moratorium on demolitions in Central High School historic district

A draft measure set to come before the Little Rock Board of Directors next week would impose a six-month moratorium on the issuance of demolition permits in the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District.

The resolution on the agenda for the board's July 19 meeting would also pause the issuance of exterior building permits in the historic district near Little Rock Central High School, the site of the 1957 desegregation crisis.

After its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in August 1996, the historic neighborhood district was expanded in 2012, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The six-month moratorium would follow from the date the resolution is adopted.

Officials at the city's seven-member Historic District Commission have investigated a potential local-ordinance district to encompass the area of the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District, according to the resolution's text.

At the moment, the city's only historic district with local-ordinance status is the MacArthur Park Historic District.

Requests for additions or alterations to the exterior of structures near MacArthur Park must go before the Historic District Commission, according to the city's website.

The Central High School Neighborhood Historic District "has become an endangered historical resource suffering from demolitions, property neglect and inappropriate alterations," the draft resolution says, citing the loss of 23 "historically significant" structures since 2010.

The district's national-register designation "is now in jeopardy," the resolution states.





A separate memo from the city manager's office says the six-month moratorium "will protect the District from further degradation" while city officials consider the local-ordinance district meant to protect the neighborhood's historical assets.

The historic district's boundaries encompass an area that extends mostly south and southeast of Little Rock Central High School -- from West 12th Street in the north to West Roosevelt Road at the district's southern edge, according to a map of the historic district included as an exhibit with city board meeting materials.

The district also includes a section of Wright Avenue.

The draft resolution provides for some exemptions. The moratorium would not apply to interior-only permits, nor structures that sustain damage after the resolution has been adopted and require building permits for repairs to be made.

It also would not apply to individuals who have a building permit application pending on or before the date the resolution is adopted.

And Little Rock Planning and Development Department officials would be able to review requests for exterior building permits during the period of the moratorium, so long as they only address ordinary maintenance.

The measure states that property owners, agents or contractors "aggrieved by this moratorium" may appeal to the city board for a demolition permit or exterior building permit at a public hearing held during the regular agenda of the city board.

At the city board's agenda meeting Tuesday, in response to at-large City Director Joan Adcock, Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins indicated that the intent is for the moratorium to apply to any buildings -- including commercial properties -- that are viewed as contributing to the district's historically significant status.

Collins said that if the intent is not clearly laid out in the resolution, "we will clarify that."

Asked if any businesses along Wright Avenue were contributing, Collins said he would have to see what businesses they were talking about, but indicated there were no pending applications for the demolition of buildings in that area.