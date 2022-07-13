Man held in try

at bank robbery

North Little Rock police on Tuesday evening arrested a man who is charged with robbery after he in an attempted bank hold-up, according to a news release.

Ombleo John Daniels is charged with attempting to rob the Bank of America at 200 Main St., the release states. No details were given about the circumstances of the arrest, but Daniels was held at the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Daniels left the bank without taking anything, according to an earlier news release. A third news release included photos evidently taken by bank security cameras showing a bearded man with tattooed arms standing at the teller's counter.

Detectives will continue to investigate.

Traffic stop leads

to gun, drug arrest

A Little Rock man faces felony drug and gun charges after Little Rock police arrested him early Monday following a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Randall Riddle, 34, shortly after 3 a.m. near 17th and Park streets over fictitious vehicle tags. Officers reported smelling marijuana and reportedly spotted a gun under Riddle's right leg. After arresting him, police reported finding a 9mm pistol, a shotgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Riddle is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges and traffic citations on charges of fictitious tags and driving with a suspended license.

Motorist charged

in road-rage case

Arkansas State Police on Monday afternoon arrested a man who faces numerous charges after a road rage incident involving a gun, according to an arrest report.

Troopers shortly before 2 p.m. Monday were following a vehicle that was reportedly driven by the suspect in a road rage incident with a gun on Interstate 30 near 65th Street.

The suspect, Malik Watson, pulled into a parking lot on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock before police could pull him over.

An officer reported spotting marijuana in the vehicle as they approached Watson, and attempted to detain him, the report said. Watson reportedly resisted, before running away, with the trooper firing a Taser after him with no effect, the report said.

A search of Watson's vehicle recovered a Glock pistol and bags of marijuana, the report states.

Watson was later arrested and is charged with four felonies; six misdemeanors; as well as traffic citations.