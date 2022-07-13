• Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Hispanics are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos in a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. "The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa. The first lady visited San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza. But her attempt to compliment diversity didn't go over very well when she said the Hispanic community is "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio." She also badly mispronounced "bodegas." The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists tweeting that, "We are not tacos." "Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," the association said, adding that the first lady and her speechwriters should "take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities." Last week, President Joe Biden awarded the former longtime leader of UnidosUS, Raul Yzaguirre, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

• "Yellowstone" actor Q'Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, Calif., is charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, the California Department of Insurance said Monday. Kilcher in 2020 played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes of the Paramount Network Western, which stars Kevin Costner. She also portrayed Pocahontas in the 2005 movie "The New World" and was in 2019's "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." While working on "Dora" in 2018, Kilcher reported injuring her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said. A year later, she told a doctor handling the claim that she had been offered work but couldn't take it because of severe neck pain, according to the insurance department. From 2019 through 2021, Kilcher received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits, but an investigation found she'd worked on "Yellowstone" for several months in 2019 when she claimed to be disabled, the department said. Kilcher was arraigned in May, the department said. Her attorney, Michael Becker, said she will "vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse."