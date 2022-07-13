Newspaper posts video from Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas -- A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman continued firing inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman is a disturbing 80-minute recording of what has been known for weeks now about one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history: that heavily armed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway and waited more than an hour before going inside and stopping the May 24 massacre.

An investigative committee led by Texas lawmakers announced earlier plans to show the video to residents for the first time Sunday, in addition to sharing their findings after weeks of closed testimony from more than 40 witnesses.

"This has been the most unprofessional investigation or handling of it that I've ever seen in my life," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

Two officers approach the classrooms minutes after the gunman enters the building with an AR-15- style rifle, then run back amid the sounds of gunfire.

As the gunman first approaches the classrooms, a child down the hallway can be seen poking a head around the corner and running back while shots ring out. About 20 minutes before police breach the room, the video shows a man wearing a vest that says "sheriff" use a hand sanitizer dispenser.

The 77-minute video lawmakers are preparing to release,officials say, does not contain images of children.

"Watching the entire segment of law enforcement's response, or lack thereof, is also important," Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican who is leading the investigation, said after the video was posted.

But the video alone will not answer all the questions that remain about the law enforcement response. Among them are how schools police Chief Pete Arredondo came to the forefront of the response.

State authorities have cast Arredondo as the on-scene commander and said his errors delayed police killing the gunman. Arredondo, however, has told the Texas Tribune he assumed someone else had taken control. He did not have a police radio at the time.

The roles of the ranking on-scene officers from other agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, remain unclear. Local officials in Uvalde have accused the state police of repeatedly putting out inaccurate information while glossing over the role of its own troopers.

In a statement, Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said the video provides "horrifying evidence" that the law enforcement response was a failure.