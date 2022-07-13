Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup





Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Curtis Neighler, 37, of 12590 Koop Deville Road in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neighler was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Justin Brady, 52, of 402 N. Nelson Ave. in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Brady was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Caleb Branson, 34, of 669 Gamble Road in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Branson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• John Walker, 29, of 323 Steele Place in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Walker was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Johnnie Ethridge, 50, of 300 S. West Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Ethridge was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.



