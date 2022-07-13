Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Virtual interview offered

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee's initial subpoena "to ensure that Mr. Snyder's testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily." The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations. Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations and international travel given among the reasons. His camp has until 11 a.m. Central today to confirm Snyder will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team's workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine. Congress has since looked into accusations of pervasive sexual harassments of women who worked for the team by Snyder and other executives. According to a document released by the committee, Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails.

BASEBALL

All-Stars added

San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper were added Tuesday for next week's All-Star Game. They replaced Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities. Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 124 and walking 32 in 100 innings. Martinez, 34, is a five-time All-Star who is hitting .313 with 9 home runs, 38 RBI and 29 doubles, tied for the American League lead. Cooper, 31, becomes the 31st first-time All-Star this year. He is batting .299 with 7 homers and 40 RBI. Martinez and Cooper each were next in player voting. Rodon was selected by Major League Baseball. Hader spent a week on the paternity list in June after his son, Lucas, was born. His wife, Maria, had complications with her pregnancy. Harper was elected as the National League's designated hitter but broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego's Blake Snell on June 25. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Atlanta's William Contreras.

Another Ray to IL

The Tampa Bay Rays' injured list increased to a major league-high 16 when left-hander Josh Fleming was placed on the IL with right oblique tightness Tuesday. Fleming was hurt in Monday night's game against Boston and became Tampa Bay's 11th player on the IL, most in the American League. Shortstop Wander Franco had surgery Tuesday for a fractured right hamate bone ad is expected to be sidelined five for to eight weeks. Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said the team received a report the procedure was "pretty clean."

SOCCER

Rooney to coach D.C. United

Wayne Rooney hopes taking over as D.C. United coach helps turn the struggling MLS team around and advances his managerial career. Rooney was introduced Tuesday as coach four years after he joined D.C. United as a player, saying he's in a completely different place now as a human being. That place is still in the early stages of coaching, an area he'd like to stay in after leaving English club Derby last month following 18 months in charge. "To really come here, back to the MLS, back to D.C. United was an exciting challenge for me and something which I feel can develop me as a coach," Rooney, 36, said at a news conference. The former England star said he was approached by teams in his native country and elsewhere in Europe after leaving Derby but was planning to take a break. But Rooney jumped on the offer from D.C. United after speaking with his wife, who he said will remain in England with their children for the time being. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2 and lost 7-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia, matching the MLS record for largest margin of defeat.

HOCKEY

Goalie swap

The Minnesota Wild added another shift to the NHL's offseason goalie shuffle when they traded Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators for Filip Gustavsson. The Senators had an opening after dealing Matt Murray to Toronto. The Wild intended to bring back Talbot in the same timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury they used down the stretch on the way to the best regular-season record in franchise history, but General Manager Bill Guerin changed his mind five days after re-signing Fleury. "Sometimes you just know in your gut that things might not work out, and somebody might not be happy. I don't want a player to be like that either, and sometimes it's best to just move on," Guerin said. Fleury, 37, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, started all but one of Minnesota's playoff games in the first-round loss to St. Louis. Talbot didn't hide his disappointment about having to wait until the elimination game to see the ice in that series. Guerin said Talbot did not directly request a trade. Gustavsson, 24, mostly struggled through 18 games with the Senators last season, going 5-12-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average. He was a 2016 second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh, when Guerin was in the front office there.

Oilers' Keith retires

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a news conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him along the way of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. In 17 seasons, he won three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenseman. In his final season, he put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) over 64 games with an average ice time of nearly 20 minutes. He added a goal and four assists in 16 playoff outings as the Oilers made it to the NHL Western Conference final. Keith, who turns 39 on Saturday, was selected by Chicago in the second round, 54th overall, in the 2002 NHL Draft. Keith went on to anchor a Blackhawks blue-line that won the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015 and won Norris Trophy as top defenseman in 2010 and 2014.