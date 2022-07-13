100 years ago

July 13, 1922

• In an address at a Farmers' Union gathering, at Faulkner Gap, Faulkner county, yesterday, Governor McRae expressed himself as opposed to Amendment No. 14, the proposed school amendment, which would remove the constitutional limitation on the amount of school taxes a community may vote.

50 years ago

July 13, 1972

MIAMI BEACH -- United States Representative Wilbur D. Mills' speculative wait for the Democratic presidential nomination ended here Wednesday 3½ hours before the national convention began the formal process of nominating Senator George S. McGovern of South Dakota. Mills announced at a news conference at his headquarters at the Deauville hotel that it was obvious that the stalemate that he thought might bring him the nomination would not develop. He said his name would not be placed in nomination, although he had commitments from "more than 100" delegates from 21 states.

25 years ago

July 13, 1997

• Little Rock's River Market celebrated its first birthday Saturday with prizes, a cake that was 4 feet by 6 feet, and brisk trade for the facility's 15 indoor vendors and the farmers' market in the two open-air pavilions out back. The market was packed Saturday, but it endured some hard times during its first year, especially last winter when business slowed to a trickle. Despite the lean months, Vice Mayor Michael Keck, who attended Saturday's festivities, said the market is "a fantastic success." "It has exceeded everybody's expectations. We've done a good job laying the groundwork for future expansion that's going to take place down here. We needed to have a core where people could gather, and we have that now with the River Market," Keck said. The River Market, a $3.5 million project, opened July 5, 1996, with eight merchants ready for business. Jim Guy Tucker used the occasion to make one of his last appearances as Arkansas governor, announcing the release of $10.8 million for the planned Alltel arena in North Little Rock.

10 years ago

July 13, 2012

• Conway County and parts of four other parched counties in the Arkansas River Valley have reached the worst category of drought possible, an agency that monitors drought conditions reported Thursday. Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pope and Van Buren counties are in exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Mitigation Center. The agency compiles rainfall totals, climate data and other meteorological factors to rank the severity of droughts. "An exceptional drought happens once or twice in areas once every 50 years," said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist at the Nebraska center. "It's a rare event." More than 70 percent of Arkansas is considered to be in an extreme drought, meaning the region has a deficiency of at least 4 inches of rain over what's normal for that area during the past 30 days. Last week, only 35.9 percent of the state was classified as being in an extreme drought.