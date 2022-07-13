Outsider picked to lead U.S. lockups

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department on Tuesday named Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, to run the federal Bureau of Prisons, turning to a reform-minded outsider as it seeks to rebuild the agency.

Peters, who championed reducing the state's inmate population in the last decade, will inherit a federal agency plagued by myriad scandals. Her hiring comes about seven months after Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal submitted his resignation amid mounting pressure from Congress after investigations by The Associated Press exposed widespread corruption and misconduct in the agency.

In an interview with the AP, Peters stressed the importance of working to "create an environment where people feel comfortable coming forward and talking about misconduct."

When she officially begins her role Aug. 2, Peters will become only the second director in the agency's history with no prior experience in the federal prisons system.

Peters was selected from about 60 candidates.

Peters praised the values and mission of the Bureau of Prisons, pointing to the need for correctional systems to prioritize "the principles of normalcy and humanity" and vowed to put the wellness of officers at the forefront of her priority list.

Peters, though, didn't directly address whether she has a plan to fix the slew of problems at the Bureau of Prisons -- an agency that employs more than 30,000 people and has an annual budget of about $8 billion -- including sexual abuse by correctional officers, criminal conduct by staff, dozens of escapes, deaths and low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Peters said she would be remiss if she addressed the allegations before she was in place and fully briefed on the agency's operations.

"What I can tell you is that corrections is a complex environment," she said. "With that comes opportunity for error. And that comes with opportunity for accountability."

In addressing the need for accountability, Peters also pointed to her work in trying to create a culture that encourages reporting of misconduct and abuse.

Peters said she realized there were "pros and cons" to an outsider taking over as Bureau of Prisons director. But she said it is "a great honor and a great opportunity" to run one of the largest correction systems in the country and declared, "Corrections is in my DNA."

"I think that it's always great to have a set of eyes come from the outside and take a look in," she said. "But that will also come with concerns for the employees at the Bureau of Prisons, wondering how I'm going to get to know the agency and get to know their operations, and so I think it's pros and cons."

Peters had faced some scrutiny in Oregon and was accused in a lawsuit of placing under-qualified friends in high-ranking positions within the state's Department of Corrections and creating openings for them by firing other employees or creating a hostile environment causing other employees to quit.

Peters said it was important to build a leadership team "that supports your values and the mission and vision of the agency." She said the allegations in the lawsuit were without merit and "not founded."