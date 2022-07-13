Panel focuses on Trump-stoked mob

WASHINGTON -- The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday revealed details of an "unhinged" late-night meeting at the White House with defeated President Donald Trump's outside lawyers suggesting the military seize state voting machines in a last-ditch effort to pursue his claims of voter fraud before, panel members said, he summoned a mob to the U.S. Capitol.

As dozens of lawsuits and his claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump met late into the night of Dec. 18, 2020, with attorneys at the White House before tweeting the rally invitation -- "Be there, will be wild!" Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups are now facing rare sedition charges over the siege.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., one of the panel members leading Tuesday's hearing, said the Dec. 19 tweet "served as a call to action and, in some cases, as a call to arms for many of President Trump's most loyal supporters."

"He lied to his supporters that the election was stolen. He stoked their anger," Murphy said. "He called for them to fight for him. He directed them to the U.S. Capitol. He told them he would join them, and his supporters believed him."

"And many headed toward the Capitol," she added. "As a result, people died, people were injured. Many of his supporters' lives will never be the same."





The hearing Tuesday was the seventh for the committee looking into the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tuesday's was the only hearing this week, as new details emerge. An expected prime-time hearing has been rescheduled for July 21.

This week's session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence broke out, siding with the rioters as they searched menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence.





Trump has said Hutchinson's account is not true. But panel members have said that Trump's former White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict earlier testimony during his private session with the committee Friday. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the panel planned to use "a lot" of Cipollone's testimony.

Over the past month, the panel has created a narrative of a defeated Trump "detached from reality," clinging to unproven claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat. It all culminated with the attack on the Capitol, the committee says.





The panel featured new video testimony from Cipollone, recalling the explosive meeting at the White House when Trump's outside legal team brought a draft executive order to seize states' voting machines -- a "terrible idea," he said.

"That's not how we do things in the United States," Cipollone testified.

Another aide called the meeting "unhinged."

Cipollone and other White House officials scrambled to intervene in the late-night meeting Trump was having with attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, retired national security aide Michael Flynn and the head of the online retail company Overstock. It erupted in shouting and screaming, another aide testified.

"Where is the evidence?" Cipollone demanded of the false claims of voter fraud.

"What they were proposing, I thought, was nuts," testified another White House official, Eric Herschmann.

But Trump was intrigued and essentially told his White House lawyers that at least Powell and outside allies were trying to do something.

"You guys are not tough enough," Giuliani said and then added a vulgar insult in video testimony about the White House attorneys.

As night turned to morning, Trump tweeted the call for supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be tallying the Electoral College results. Immediately, the extremists reacted.









The panel showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Alex Jones and others, laying out that Jan. 6 would be the day they fight for the president.

In vulgar and often racist language, the messages beaming across the far-right forums planned for the big day that they said Trump was asking for in Washington. It would be a "red wedding," said one, a reference to mass killing. "Bring handcuffs."

In a Jan. 4 text message from rally organizer Kylie Kremer to Trump ally Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO, Kremer explains: "This stays only between us, we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the Ellipse. POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol."

Kremer warns that if the information gets out, others will try to sabotage the plans and the organizer "will be in trouble" with the National Park Service and other federal agencies.

"But POTUS is going to just call for it 'unexpectedly,'" Kremer wrote.

On the morning of Jan. 5, Trump ally Ali Alexander sent a similar text to a conservative journalist, saying, "Ellipse then US capitol. Trump is supposed to order us to capitol at the end of his speech but we will see."

Several members of the U.S. Capitol Police who fought the mob that day sat stone-faced in the front row of the committee room.

"The problem of politicians whipping up mob violence to destroy fair elections is the oldest domestic enemy of constitutional democracy," committee member Raskin said in opening remarks.'

COORDINATED EFFORTS

The committee is probing whether extremist groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents, who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The Proud Boys have said their membership grew after Trump, during his first debate with Biden, refused to outright condemn the group but instead told them to "stand back and stand by."

The committee began the second half of the hearing making connections between Trump allies Flynn and Roger Stone and the extremist groups who were preparing to come to Washington.

It showed a picture of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keeper leader, walking with Flynn, the former national security aide to Trump, outside the Capitol at some point.

At the witness table to testify in person was Jason Van Tatenhove, a former Oath Keepers spokesman who for years served as a close aide to Rhodes. He left the group years ago and didn't offer insight into Jan. 6 events, instead describing the general ideology and goals of the anti-government group.

He portrayed the group as a "violent militia" that dreamed of and trained for a seminal event such as the storming of the U.S. Capitol to trigger a wider extremist revolt. The Oath Keepers had also been organizing for Jan. 6 and established a "quick response force" at a nearby hotel in Virginia, according to court filings.

"I think we need to quit mincing words about just talk. ... What it was going to be was an armed revolution," Van Tatenhove said. "I mean, people died that day."

Another witness was Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He has said that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating Trump was "calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest."

"I was very upset, as were most of his supporters. You know, that's basically what got me to come down here," Ayres said, referring to the Capitol on the day of the attack. He added that he now does "not so much" believe the election was stolen, after deleting his social media and "doing my own research" after the insurrection.

Asked whether it would have made a difference if he had known the extent to which Trump himself had been told by his advisers that the election wasn't stolen, Ayres said, "Definitely."

"Who knows? I may not have come down here then," he said.

When he was in Washington on the morning of Jan. 6, Ayres said he originally planned to just see the "Stop the Steal" rally but had no intention of marching to the Capitol.

"The president, you know, got everybody riled up, told everybody, 'Head on down,'" he said. "So we basically just were following what he said ... I was already worked up, and so were most of the people there."

Ayres said he thought Trump would be marching to the Capitol with them. When asked what made him decide to leave the Capitol, Ayres said it was after Trump tweeted a video at 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 6 asking the crowd to leave.

"Basically, when President Trump put his tweet out, we literally left right after that," he said. "If he would have done that earlier in the day ... maybe we wouldn't be in this bad of a situation."

The panel also noted that many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol appeared to be QAnon believers. Federal authorities have explicitly linked at least 38 rioters to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

One of the most recognizable figures from the attack was a shirtless Arizona man who called himself the "QAnon Shaman," carried a spear and wore face paint and a Viking hat with fur and horns.

'OVER AND OVER'

The panel has shown, over the course of fast-paced hearings and with eyewitness accounts from the former president's inner circle, that Trump was told "over and over," as Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, that he had lost the election and his claims of voter fraud were just not true.

Nevertheless, Trump summoned his supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol in what panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has called an "attempted coup."

Raskin did not mince his words about Trump as he wrapped up Tuesday's hearing.

"American carnage: That's Donald Trump's true legacy," Raskin said. "His desire to overthrow the people's election and seize the presidency interrupted the counting of Electoral College votes for the first time in American history, nearly toppled the constitutional order and brutalized hundreds and hundreds of people."

Trump had vowed to end "American carnage" at his presidential inauguration in 2017.

Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the committee revealed Tuesday that Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

"We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," Cheney said.

She said the committee had notified the Justice Department.

The person Trump tried to contact declined to answer or respond to his call, Cheney said. Instead the person alerted their lawyer, who contacted the committee.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley declined to comment when asked if the department was investigating the call.

Back to his closing arguments, Raskin said, "A violent insurrection to overturn an election is not an abstract thing. As we've heard, hundreds of people were bloodied, injured and wounded in the process."

Raskin appeared to wipe away tears as he revealed that Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell, who fought rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, suffered injuries so critical that he will no longer be able to serve as a police officer.

Gonell, an Army veteran who has spoken to the committee about the attack, told the panel that nothing he saw during his time in Iraq prepared him for it.

"He was savagely beaten, punched, pushed, kicked, shoved, stomped and sprayed with chemical irritants along with other officers by members of a mob carrying hammers, knives, batons and police shields taken by force and wielding the American flag against police officers is a dangerous weapon," Raskin said.

Now, Gonell "must leave policing for good and figure out the rest of his life," Raskin said.

Ayers hugged and apologized to the police officers after the hearing.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick, Michael Balsamo and Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press, by John Wagner, Eugene Scott, Amy B. Wang, Isaac Arnsdorf, Mariana Alfaro, Emma Brown, Hannah Allam, Tom Jackman and Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times.

A video deposition from Rudy Giuliani is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, left, and Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, right, arrive to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, listens as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - A image of former President Donald Trump talking to his chief of staff Mark Meadows is seen as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP, File)



This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel, during an interview displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP)



Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, left, and Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, right, are sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



A video of Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel, is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

