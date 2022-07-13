Police: Truck strikes pedestrian, hits vehicle in Jonesboro

A truck crossed over two lanes of traffic, traveled onto a sidewalk and struck a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon in Jonesboro, police said.

The truck, a Ford F-150, was traveling east on Matthews Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department. The pickup traveled back to the westbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The post states the pedestrian was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro to be treated. The occupants of the car hit by the F-150 did not report any injuries, according to police.

The driver of the pickup died due to a medical condition, not as a result of the crash, police said. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the driver.

Both the F-150 and the other vehicle remained operable and the airbags weren’t deployed, according to the Facebook post.